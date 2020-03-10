AVANT Analytics Provides Original Research on IT Security With Release of Latest “6-12 Report”

Report is designed to help enterprise decision-makers evaluate their company’s IT security framework for the next six to 12 months

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVANT Analytics, the market research division of AVANT Communications (“AVANT”), a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technology, today released its 6-12 Report for IT Security. The report leverages data collected by AVANT’s Trusted Advisors through the course of real world engagements in solving business customer technology needs. Insights are also based on customer surveys, external data, and extensive interviews with subject matter experts to provide an enterprise decision-maker’s guide to maximizing IT security.

This AVANT 6-12 Report is designed to help business leaders assess their attack surfaces, the most malevolent threats, and whether their current defenses are truly adequate for the task. Working in conjunction with their Trusted Advisors, readers can look to the 6-12 Report to help them maintain the security of their company’s data, enhance the confidence of their customers, and develop appropriate response plans in the event that a breach does occur.

To learn more and download the 6-12 Report, visit: ta.goavant.net/security-report

Key topics discussed in the report include:

The common types of attacks with which you must be familiar

The key building blocks of IT Security

The “People” aspects of IT Security

The benefits of compliance – even when it’s not mandatory

Defense-in-Depth vs. Zero Trust: Which approach is best for you?

Coordinating Technology, Policy, Operations and Response

Leveraging the expertise of Trusted Advisors and MSSPs

“ Security is a value proposition unlike any other in the Information Technology industry,” said Ken Presti, Research Vice President of AVANT Research and Analytics. “ Any other technology can be installed and tested to prove that it works. But, security is such a rapidly moving space that it’s difficult to know what the criminal element will be able to penetrate. And, if they can’t gain access today, perhaps they will learn how to gain access tomorrow. Since no guarantees can be made, enterprise decision-makers need to work with their Trusted Advisors to maximize the odds while at the same time developing effective contingency plans in the event that something bad does occur.”

Key Takeaways:

Ransomware, DDoS attacks, intrusion, and email phishing attacks are the threats about which customers are most concerned (69%)

Customers’ primary issues with their current security posture focus primarily on their fears regarding emerging threats (45%) combined with staffing (38%) and resource limitations (36%)

Preparedness for attacks varies somewhat by vertical market, with the highest levels of risk perceived by respondents in the Business Services (80%) and Medical (68%) sectors

We have shifted from a world in which the IT security budget is to be minimized, in favor of an environment in which the very survival of the business depends upon embedding security into every facet of the infrastructure

“ Almost every day, we read press reports about companies that have been breached or otherwise used as unwitting pawns by cybercriminals,” said Ian Kieninger, CEO and co-founder of AVANT Communications. “ Companies of all types recognize and fear the vulnerabilities they face. We designed this AVANT 6-12 Report to facilitate an understanding of what’s adequately defended and where the gaps might lie. Readers of this document will be able to sustain a higher-level dialogue around how to protect the very existence of their companies.”

This is the second installment in a series of 6-12 Reports designed to help business leaders assess whether the featured technology is a viable option for their companies over the next six to 12 months. In AVANT’s inaugural 6-12 Report, launched in September of 2019, AVANT used primary data gleaned from actual technology assessments and decisions to highlight the market dynamics and state of digital transformation around Software Defined-Wide Area Networking, (SD-WAN). As AVANT’s most heavily downloaded report in the company’s 10-year history, our premier 6-12 Report helped business leaders to better understand the capabilities of SD-WAN, plus key considerations when deciding whether an SD-WAN solution would meet their needs.

As the latest proprietary resource for IT decision-making, AVANT’s Security 6-12 Report complements a wealth of other data-driven tools for forward-thinking IT leaders -- including AVANT’s 2019 State of Disruption Report. This pioneering study leveraged survey data from 300 U.S. enterprise decision-makers to gauge the rate at which newer technologies are displacing and disrupting older ones. The State of Disruption is currently being refreshed for 2020.

