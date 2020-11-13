Avanan Delivers Data Loss Prevention and Malicious Content Protection Capabilities for Microsoft Teams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AccountTakeover--Avanan, one of the highest-rated security providers for cloud-based email and collaboration suites, announced today that their protection for Microsoft Teams is now available in full prevent mode. Following Microsoft’s announcement of the Teams API, Avanan is announcing general availability of its security application for Teams, enabling Avanan customers to apply additional remediation actions on malicious content and data leakage in the Teams environment.

As business communication continues to expand from email to additional platforms, Avanan extends the security layers of anti-phishing, malware and DLP protection to Teams. In addition to the capabilities natively included in Teams, Avanan provides customers the choice to enhance Teams security with the following security layers:

Data Leak Prevention (DLP): protecting text messages and files including images (OCR)

Malware Sandboxing: scanning of files for malicious content

URL Scanning: blocking malicious links within files and messages

User Behavior Anomaly: Identifying suspicious logins and compromised accounts

Remediation: Tombstoning sensitive data and quarantining malicious files and messages

End-user education workflow: notifying users on policy violations, quarantine requests and more

Avanan will automatically quarantine malicious content and tombstone sensitive data, notifying both the system administrator and content owners who can request to release the content. All events are recorded for forensic and auditing.

Avanan dashboards and reporting provide detailed statistics on Teams usage and security violations.

“Our research has shown that when a Microsoft 365 account is compromised, hackers attempt to spread the attack internally not just by email, but through other services such as Microsoft Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint,” said Avanan CEO and co-founder Gil Friedrich. “This is why it is so important to secure every line of communication. We’re very proud to bring our top-rated security solution to the Teams platform and are very grateful to Microsoft for their support with this integration.”

“In today’s challenging environment, effective and safe collaboration is critical for every customer,” said Yaron Hezroni, Principal Program Manager for Teams Ecosystem group, at Microsoft. “We are pleased to see Avanan extend their capabilities for Microsoft 365 to help our mutual customers protect their files and data in Teams.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to a work-from-home era has accelerated the adoption of new methods of communication like OneDrive, SharePoint and Teams.

Avanan continues to execute on its commitment to secure email and collaboration, and further expand its support for the protection of cloud-based platforms.

More information about Avanan cloud-based security for Teams is available on its website. The Teams security tools are also available as a service through Avanan Managed Security Services Partners.

About Avanan

Avanan catches the advanced attacks that evade default and advanced cloud security filters. It leverages APIs to protect SaaS applications from the inside, making it invisible to end-users and hackers, delivering a multi-layer security for full-suite protection of cloud collaboration solutions such as Microsoft 365, G-Suite, and Slack. The platform deploys for the entire organization in one click to prevent Business Email Compromise phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover, and shadow IT across the enterprise. Avanan is the top ranked email security solution based on feedback from real customers in the Gartner Peer Insights.

