Avalara to Present at Piper Sandler P.S. It’s Friday: Kings of Automation Virtual Event

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ross Tennenbaum, will present at the Piper Sandler P.S. It’s Friday: Kings of Automation virtual event.

  • When: Friday, June 19, 2020
  • Time: 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT)
  • Webcast: investor.avalara.com; archived replay to be made available for a limited time on this website

About Avalara, Inc.
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact
Greg McDowell
ICR, LLC
investor@avalara.com
206-641-2425

Media Contact
Tommy Morgan
Avalara
media@avalara.com
916-672-4214

