Avalara Announces 20 Newly Certified Integrations Into Business Applications

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 20 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara Certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce integrations with a broad variety of solutions this quarter.

AgFolks helps manufacturers capture online sales directly to farmers via their equipment portal, giving farmers essential equipment at the direct pricing they need, while manufacturers regain sales.

helps manufacturers capture online sales directly to farmers via their equipment portal, giving farmers essential equipment at the direct pricing they need, while manufacturers regain sales. Aptean Apprise ERP is an enterprise management solution designed specifically for consumer goods importers and distributors. Deployable in the cloud or on premises, it delivers business efficiencies including increased profits and reduced costs, streamlined operations, enhanced customer satisfaction, as well as improved accuracy, speed, and agility.

is an enterprise management solution designed specifically for consumer goods importers and distributors. Deployable in the cloud or on premises, it delivers business efficiencies including increased profits and reduced costs, streamlined operations, enhanced customer satisfaction, as well as improved accuracy, speed, and agility. CAMS (by Chadwick & Associates Inc.) is an IBM i Power Systems-based management system designed primarily for the floor covering industry.

is an IBM i Power Systems-based management system designed primarily for the floor covering industry. Cart Partners customizes the ecommerce shopping solution that best fits a company’s business model, resulting in proven online success.

customizes the ecommerce shopping solution that best fits a company’s business model, resulting in proven online success. Commerce7 is a modern direct-to-consumer platform for the wine industry that offers ecommerce, club management, point of sale, reservation, and CRM tools.

is a modern direct-to-consumer platform for the wine industry that offers ecommerce, club management, point of sale, reservation, and CRM tools. CV3 (by CommerceV3) is a leading full-service cloud platform for high-volume digital commerce.

is a leading full-service cloud platform for high-volume digital commerce. Fishbrain is a digital platform dedicated to sportfishing.

is a digital platform dedicated to sportfishing. IFS is a modular enterprise software provider for manufacturing and distribution, assets maintenance, and service-focused organizations.

is a modular enterprise software provider for manufacturing and distribution, assets maintenance, and service-focused organizations. Marketplacer is a leading global technology platform enabling customers to create scalable online marketplaces, with a portfolio of over 60 marketplaces representing 11,000 businesses across 11 countries, serving over 50 million users annually.

is a leading global technology platform enabling customers to create scalable online marketplaces, with a portfolio of over 60 marketplaces representing 11,000 businesses across 11 countries, serving over 50 million users annually. Multiview Financial Software is an integrated, cloud ERP software suite; modules include core accounting, business intelligence, advanced workflow automation, asset management, and more.

is an integrated, cloud ERP software suite; modules include core accounting, business intelligence, advanced workflow automation, asset management, and more. Nextworld is an ERP redefined for the modern enterprise, offering financials, distribution, manufacturing, and job cost.

is an ERP redefined for the modern enterprise, offering financials, distribution, manufacturing, and job cost. nowvac is the marketplace where people can connect, learn, and advance vacuum processes and technologies.

is the marketplace where people can connect, learn, and advance vacuum processes and technologies. Relish Works is an innovation hub focused on challenging the status quo and pioneering the next evolution of start-ups in the food industry.

is an innovation hub focused on challenging the status quo and pioneering the next evolution of start-ups in the food industry. Shoptiques brings local boutique shopping online in one convenient destination, including fashion, accessories, jewelry, and more.

brings local boutique shopping online in one convenient destination, including fashion, accessories, jewelry, and more. SidelineSwap is where athletes buy and sell their gear.

is where athletes buy and sell their gear. Spire Systems is a best-in-class business management software for distribution, manufacturing, and service industries in Canada and the United States.

is a best-in-class business management software for distribution, manufacturing, and service industries in Canada and the United States. Synergy ERP (by Universal Business Systems, Inc.) provides distributors with a full suite of tools for control over the entire warehouse and delivery process.

provides distributors with a full suite of tools for control over the entire warehouse and delivery process. TKWW is a multi-platform wedding planning brand.

is a multi-platform wedding planning brand. VineSpring is a membership-focused commerce platform that helps craft producers create, manage, and grow a successful club program.

is a membership-focused commerce platform that helps craft producers create, manage, and grow a successful club program. Zoho Commerceis an integrated ecommerce platform that includes a drag-and-drop website builder, order and inventory management, payment gateway integrations, as well as tools to manage shipping, analyze your market, and run promotions.

For more information about the Avalara Certified program, and a list of all of our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.

Media Contact

Brian Austin

media@avalara.com

707-799-9838

Investor Contact

Greg McDowell

ICR, LLC

investor@avalara.com

206-641-2425