Available at T-Mobile: New Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and iPad (8th generation) with iPad Air Coming Soon

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile will offer the latest products from Apple, including Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Family Setup, the eighth-generation iPad and redesigned iPad Air. Customers are now able to order Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. Support for Family Setup in watchOS 7, which allows kids and older family members of the household who do not have iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch, is already available. Customers are now able to order the new iPad with orders for the new iPad Air coming soon and availability starting in October. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit the following for Apple Watches and iPad (8th gen).

“ Apple’s new devices are the perfect match to T-Mobile’s powerful LTE network,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “ Staying connected is more important than ever, especially for families navigating working and learning from home. And for Apple Watch, we’ve upgraded our Apple Watch plan to accompany the new Family Setup feature — which customers can get for just $10 a month — so they have more options to meet their evolving needs.”

At T-Mobile, when a new or existing customer picks up an Apple Watch (series 3 or higher) and activates a new line on an eligible T-Mobile Apple Watch plan, they can get $200 off a second Apple Watch with 24 monthly bill credits. And, T-Mobile has upgraded its Apple Watch plan to accompany the new Family Setup feature from Apple, which allows customers to have a dedicated number for the watch (series 4 or higher). Customers can get voicemail, unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data for $10/month (with $5 AutoPay and $10 voice line discount) — and customers keep that price unless they change their plan themselves. Plus, small business customers can get in on it too!

And of course, T-Mobile’s Apple Watch plans also include all the Un-carrier goodness like free scam protection, dedicated Team of Experts and free weekly gifts and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays.

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen sensor and app1 that offer users even more insight into their overall wellness, and also delivers notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation Always-On Altimeter to provide real-time elevation all day long. Apple Watch Series 6 features a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands, including new blue and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum case options, and watchOS 7 brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and much more, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways.

Apple Watch SE packs the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design customers love — all for an affordable price. Apple Watch SE comes in three beautiful finishes of a case made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, features the largest and most advanced Retina display, and includes the same accelerometer, gyroscope and Always-On Altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6. With watchOS 7, a built-in compass to enhance outdoor activity tracking, fall detection, and more, Apple Watch SE helps customers to stay connected, be more active, and keep an eye on their health.

Apple introduces Family Setup in watchOS 72, bringing the communication, health, fitness, and safety features of Apple Watch to kids and older family members of the household who do not have iPhone. For the first time, Apple Watch can be set up through a parent’s iPhone, so kids can enjoy its fun and useful tools while parents have peace of mind knowing they can reach their child and identify their location, and that all personal data stays securely encrypted. Kids and older family members using Family Setup will have their own phone number when they activate a line on T-Mobile’s Apple Watch eligible plans. Family Setup will be available with watchOS 7 and iOS 14, and requires cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later or Apple Watch SE, paired with iPhone 6s or later.

The new eighth-generation iPad features the powerful A12 Bionic chip for a huge jump in performance. A12 Bionic brings the Neural Engine to iPad for the first time, enabling machine learning tasks like complex photo editing, engaging AR experiences, handwriting recognition, and more. Featuring a large 10.2-inch Retina display, advanced cameras, great all-day battery life, fast connectivity, and support for iPadOS 14, Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard3, the new iPad has far more performance and is more versatile than ever.

The new iPad Air, now available in five gorgeous finishes, features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and next generation Touch ID. iPad Air debuts A14 Bionic — the most advanced chip Apple has ever made — for a massive boost in performance so customers can edit 4K videos, create gorgeous works of art or play immersive games with ease. The new iPad Air also features wider stereo sound in landscape mode and a new 12MP rear camera for higher resolution photos and video capture. And with faster Wi-Fi and LTE performance4, support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation)3, along with iPadOS 14, this is by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit the following for the new Apple Watches, and iPad (8th gen). For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com. For more details on Apple Watch plans, chat with one of T-Mobile’s dedicated Team of Experts at 1-800-937-8997.

