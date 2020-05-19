Aurea Completes Acquisition of BroadVision

BroadVision’s Powerful Document Creation and Collaboration Tools Strengthen Aurea’s Suite of Collaboration Products

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CloudComputing--Aurea Software, Inc., a technology disruptor providing cloud-based, enterprise-scale software to help businesses drive digital transformation via unlimited access, has completed the acquisition of BroadVision, a pioneer in complex document creation, management and collaboration tools. The addition of BroadVision to Aurea’s extensive enterprise software library continues the company’s focus on strengthening its portfolio of offerings which all customers are entitled to access under their Aurea Unlimited single subscription plan.

“Better content creation and management tools from our BroadVision acquisition bring tremendous and immediate value to many of our collaboration customers using Jive and Bonzai today,” said Scott Brighton, Aurea CEO. “We’re excited to offer these new capabilities at no additional cost as part of Aurea Unlimited,” added Brighton.

BroadVision’s solutions simplify the creation and management of complex documents requiring version control, input from multiple sources, multi-format publishing and execution in multiple languages. Collaboration features allow teams to edit and share feedback from any device, assign tasks and connect with stakeholders, both inside and outside organizations. A pioneer in the collaboration space, BroadVision serves many of the largest organizations in complex and highly regulated markets, including aerospace and engineering.

In addition to collaboration tools, Aurea’s software library includes enterprise products across sales, marketing, operations, human resources and infrastructure, as well as several industry-specific solutions. Coined “The Netflix of Enterprise Software,” subscription customers have full library access immediately upon joining Aurea.

“We’re pleased to welcome BroadVision customers to Aurea. Our team looks forward to developing an even deeper expertise in this area, and helping each customer unlock additional business value by accessing our entire library of products,” said Ben Cohen, Aurea president and chief revenue officer.

