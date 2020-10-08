AuditBoard Unveils Powerful New Platform Features to Enhance Audit, Risk, and Compliance Management

Major Enhancements to the Market’s Most Intuitive, Integrated, and Collaborative GRC Platform Announced at Company’s Audit & Beyond Conference

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuditBoard, a leading cloud-based software platform transforming the way enterprises manage critical risk, audit, and compliance work, today announced robust new product features to streamline critical planning and management functions. These new features empower teams to better manage their crucial work and more effectively manage risk, an objective that has become ever more important in today’s dynamic risk environment.

More than 40 new technology innovations are being unveiled this week at the company’s Audit & Beyond conference, the year’s largest virtual event focused exclusively on the enterprise audit, risk, and compliance community. New major product features being announced by AuditBoard include Resource Planning, a resource scheduling and optimization solution for internal audit organizations, and Policy Management, a feature set designed to simplify and streamline the management of corporate policies for compliance and information security teams.

“ We’re thrilled to provide these exciting new features to our customers, extending the value of the AuditBoard platform for Audit, Risk, and Compliance teams,” said Scott Arnold, AuditBoard President and CEO. “ These additional capabilities build on the promise of our unified platform to elevate and empower our customers, helping them accomplish more, make swift and informed business decisions, and better manage risk.”

Resource Planning

This significant addition to AuditBoard’s OpsAudit Internal Audit management product introduces a flexible, highly integrated solution for scheduling and efficiently managing resources against audits. Purpose-built for Internal Audit and designed to be highly intuitive, this streamlined and centralized solution enables audit teams to forecast their resource needs and plan their staffing schedules with ease. It provides audit leaders with greater visibility into resourcing gaps and overutilized staff via real-time visualizations, and provides for swift scheduling adjustments with just a few clicks.

" Efficient resource planning is critical for audit teams, especially those in larger enterprises with complex audit plans," said Rajiv Makhijani, SVP of Product at AuditBoard. " This new feature provides real-time visibility into the status of audit plan resources and needs, and empowers schedulers to be more agile in making adjustments to resourcing as business needs change."

Policy Management

This expanded feature set for AuditBoard Compliance — the AuditBoard solution enabling enterprises to achieve and monitor regulatory and cybersecurity compliance — makes it easier for information security and compliance teams to manage the entire policy lifecycle for all of their policies, including Remote Access, Access Control, Change Management, Incident Response, Information Security, and more. Teams now have an integrated solution that enables them to identify policy gaps and track policy exceptions, resolve version control issues, and manage the processes for stakeholder review and executive approval.

“ Managing the lifecycle of policies and procedures in today’s ever-changing compliance environment presents a real challenge to enterprises,” Makhijani said. “ This enhancement dramatically simplifies the process of attaining and maintaining compliance with a variety of different frameworks by allowing teams to easily publish, track, and update policies across the business.”

These newly announced AuditBoard capabilities represent impactful enhancements of an integrated platform that was built from the ground up to provide audit, risk, and compliance teams 360-degree visibility into their risk and assurance programs, increase efficiency by automating frequently performed tasks, and enable seamless collaboration across the enterprise in today’s distributed work environment.

Additional new product and platform features being unveiled this week include significant enhancements to SOXHUB and RiskOversight products to further streamline SOX compliance management and risk management, and domain-specific integrations with Jira, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Teams to make it easier than ever for audit, risk, and compliance teams to incorporate other systems they use across the business.

Resource Planning and Policy Management are now available to AuditBoard customers. To learn more, visit www.auditboard.com.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming how enterprises manage risk. Its integrated suite of easy-to-use audit, risk, and compliance solutions streamlines internal audit, SOX compliance, controls management, risk management, and workflow management. AuditBoard’s clients range from prominent pre-IPO to Fortune 50 companies looking to modernize, simplify, and elevate their functions. AuditBoard is the top-rated audit management software on G2, and was recently ranked as the third fastest-growing technology company in North America by Deloitte. For more information: www.auditboard.com.

