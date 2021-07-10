Audi Selects Mobileum for Connected Car Testing

CUPERTINO — Mobileum Inc., a provider of analytics-based roaming and network services, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, has been chosen by auto maker Audi to deploy Mobileum’s Connected Car Testing solution to test and monitor the end-to-end quality of service (QoS) of their connected cars..

According to CounterPoint, three-quarters of new cars will be connected cars by 2025. By implementing Mobileum’s Connected Car Testing solution, Audi ensures that its customers will experience the best online infotainment, safety, navigation, and communication capabilities while they are in the car. Audi currently supports more than 5 million connected cars in 74 countries.

Mobileum’s Connected Car Testing solution allows Audi to remotely test their connected cars from a centralized location and it provides unparalleled KPIs to monitor and improve the connected car experience. The capacity to test remotely has allowed Audi to save a significant amount of money and decrease pressure on its global supply chain, reducing the cost with local team support and maintenance and shipping cars overseas. This solution has proved particularly important during the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing Audi to enhance quality of service (QoS) by improving service uptimes and minimizing disruptions caused by missing or faulty basic components.

This is made possible by Mobileum’s global roaming test platform, GlobalRoamer, which boasts the world’s largest testing footprint and enables service providers to automate a wide range of functions, such as remote eSIM provisioning and end-to-end quality of service testing and monitoring. In addition, Mobileum will enable Audi to support important safety features, such as eCall, whereby vehicles automatically make an emergency call if a vehicle is involved in a serious road accident, sharing location, vehicle details, and the number of passengers to emergency services personnel. Mobileum’s Emergency Services Testing is an end-to-end active testing solution that monitors and troubleshoots emergency services and platforms. Patented in the US and EU, Mobileum’s solution covers standard numbers, enhanced numbers, and eCall, allowing operators to ensure availability, location information transfer, and performance monitoring.

“With connected cars, the automotive and the communications worlds are converging. To meet consumer expectations, automotive manufacturers need to partner with leaders in communications’ industry to make sure that current and emerging connected car challenges are met and overcome. We are proud that Audi is trusting us to support their connected car testing and monitoring needs,” commented Goce Talaganov, SVP of Testing & Monitoring at Mobileum.

Mobileum’s Connected Car Testing provides quality assurance for eCall, IoT Telemetry, eSIM remote provisioning, and business applications availability. It allows access to performance indicators, trends, and throughput meters and proactively monitors service degradation worldwide, providing independent verification of SLA for mobile connectivity and services for both factory campuses and connected car services.