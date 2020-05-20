AttackIQ Simulations Now Available in Microsoft Defender ATP Evaluation Lab

AttackIQ Simulations Can Now be Run by Microsoft Customers to Verify Their Environments are Protected Against Advanced Threats

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AttackIQ--AttackIQⓇ, a leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions and a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association partner, today announced the availability of its simulations in the Microsoft Defender ATP evaluation lab. AttackIQ’s integration with Microsoft Defender ATP is helping customers verify that their security controls are configured correctly and protecting their environment against real-world threats. Now, these simulations are easily accessible in public preview in the Microsoft Defender Security Center.

The Microsoft Defender ATP evaluation lab was launched to give customers the opportunity to test security solutions in a safe, virtual environment. Running attack simulations through third-party platforms such as AttackIQ offers a secure way to evaluate Microsoft Defender ATP capabilities in an objective and meaningful manner. When customers enable the integration, every lab machine created will have the chosen agent(s) installed, allowing them to run a wide variety of simulations.

“AttackIQ and Microsoft have a long-standing collaboration,” said Dariush Afshar, VP Business Development & Corporate Strategy, AttackIQ. “We have been working together to give customers complete and continuous visibility into the status of their security controls, empowering them to quickly remediate any configuration gaps that may exist and confirm they are protected against the latest threats. Now, these capabilities are more readily and easily available than ever before through Microsoft’s evaluation lab.”

To run AttackIQ simulations, Microsoft customers simply need to enable preview features in the Microsoft Defender ATP evaluation lab, and then select from a wide variety of tests within the simulations catalog. Each simulation comes with an in-depth description of the attack scenario, references to MITRE ATT&CK techniques and attack groups that are part of the simulation, and sample advanced hunting queries.

“We're pleased to provide Microsoft Defender ATP customers with the opportunity to use the AttackIQ breach and attack simulation capability, as a part of their Microsoft customer journey, now integrated into Microsoft Defender ATP evaluation lab,” said Moti Gindi, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Threat Protection. “Together, we're enabling CISOs and security teams to validate and optimize the effectiveness of Microsoft Defender ATP detection, investigation and response capabilities in their network.”

In February, AttackIQ’s integration with Microsoft Defender ATP earned recognition in the Microsoft Security 20/20 awards for the Emerging ISV Disruptor category. To learn more about AttackIQ’s integration with Microsoft Defender ATP and the availability of its simulations in the evaluation lab, please visit https://aka.ms/mdatpbasintegration.

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of breach and attack simulation, built the industry’s first platform that enables red and blue teams to test and measure the effectiveness of their security controls and staff. With an open platform, AttackIQ supports the MITRE ATT&CK framework, a curated knowledge base and model for cyber adversary behavior used for planning security improvements and verifying defenses work as expected. AttackIQ’s platform is trusted by leading companies around the world. For more information visit http://www.attackiq.com/. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, and YouTube.

