AttackIQ Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Finalist for Emerging ISV Disruptor

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AttackIQⓇ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist in the Microsoft Security 20/20 Emerging ISV Disruptor award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

“We are honored to be a finalist in the Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards,” said Brett Galloway, CEO of AttackIQ. “AttackIQ provides security teams real-time, actionable data with which to make decisions about the security posture of their network. Our partners receive a complete picture of current risk and vulnerabilities, prescriptive fixes for prioritized issues, measurable improvements over time and reduced costs by identifying tools or processes that are redundant.”

At the inaugural Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards, we will celebrate finalists in 16 categories that span security integration partners, system integrators and managed security service providers. AttackIQ has been nominated as a finalist for the Emerging ISV Disruptor award.

“The themes for the new Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards are vision and clarity. Microsoft Security is focused on protecting our customers and there is no vision for the future that doesn’t involve security partners,” said Rob Lefferts, CVP, Microsoft Threat Protection. “We are hosting the first Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards gala to honor security partners that are making an impact through technology development and customer enablement.”

Earlier this year, AttackIQ announced the integration of its platform with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to help joint customers and prospects validate the configuration and security coverage provided by the most widely deployed operating system in the world. Security teams may use AttackIQ to run production emulation attack scenarios to validate that Microsoft Defender ATP is configured properly to detect and prevent malicious post-breach activity in an automated and continuous way.

Only through collaborations can organizations help customers get clarity and become more secure. The security ecosystem must work together to create a vision for the future where people, information, and companies are made safer. Microsoft Security 20/20 provides an opportunity to honor Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year.

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of breach and attack simulation, built the industry’s first platform that enables red and blue teams to test and measure the effectiveness of their security controls and staff. With an open platform, AttackIQ supports the MITRE ATT&CK framework, a curated knowledge base and model for cyber adversary behavior used for planning security improvements and verifying defenses work as expected. AttackIQ’s platform is trusted by leading companies around the world. For more information visit http://www.attackiq.com/. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, and YouTube.

