Attack IQ Reels In $44 Million

SANTA CLARA — AttackIQ, a developer of cybersecurity Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, has reeled in a $44 million Series C funding round led by Atlantic Bridge. Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV) and Gaingels also joined existing investors Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Telstra Ventures, bringing the total funding to approximately $79 million.

The company announced that Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Atlantic Bridge, has also joined the AttackIQ Board of Directors.

The new funding comes at a dynamic time for the company, which has recently accelerated its international expansion efforts throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) regions. AttackIQ’s strategic expansion in the regions includes a partnership with the leading global distributor of business technology, Westcon, which provides access to an extensive network of reseller partners. The company’s partnership with Atlantic Bridge will fuel continued international growth in both large private and public organizations.

“AttackIQ has established itself as a category leader with a formidable enterprise customer base that includes four of the Fortune 20,” said Dillon. “We believe deeply in the company’s vision and potential to become the next billion-dollar cybersecurity software company and look forward to helping the company turn early traction in Europe and the Middle East into robust, long-term expansion.”

“Cybersecurity has become a strategic discipline for large organizations as the pressure on security professionals increased dramatically in the wake of COVID-19, and even more in the recent supply chain and ransomware breaches,” said Mahdi Aladel, CEO at Aramco Ventures. “The ability to proactively identify and resolve security gaps using breach and attack simulation was recently featured in Gartner’s list of the top 2021 security and risk management trends. We are delighted to partner with AttackIQ to scale these solutions in the market.”

“This investment reaffirms the strength of AttackIQ’s Security Optimization Platform, which leverages the MITRE ATT&CK framework to help organizations validate the effectiveness of their security controls safely, continuously, at scale, and across the kill chain,” said Brett Galloway, the CEO of AttackIQ. “The key question every CISO must answer is, ‘Are we ready for the next attack?’ AttackIQ lets CISOs assure the effectiveness and efficiency of their security programs.”