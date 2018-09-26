AT&T, Samsung to Build 5G Manufacturing Zone

DALLAS — AT&T, one of the nation’s largest communications companies, is working with Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) and Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC, (SAS) to create America’s first manufacturing-focused 5G “Innovation Zone” in Austin, Texas. The goal of the testbed will be to provide a real-world understanding of how 5G can impact manufacturing and provide insight into the future of a Smart Factory.

The Innovation Zone will sit within Samsung Austin Semiconductor, one of the world’s most advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities. It will feature AT&T’s 5G wireless technology with Samsung’s 5G network equipment.

“This is a first. We’ll be testing the real-world impact 5G will have on the manufacturing industry,” said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer, AT&T Business. “Ultimately, we plan to use what we learn from this 5G Innovation Zone to help create better technology experiences and improvements in Samsung Austin Semiconductor’s plant along with creating a future blueprint for people and businesses across all industries.”

“As we evolve into a Smart Factory, Samsung Austin Semiconductor is continuously focused on leveraging data and automation to increase system performance,” said Dr. Sang-Pil Sim, president, Samsung Austin Semiconductor. “This collaboration with Samsung Electronics America and AT&T will help us test how a 5G network can improve mobility, performance and efficiencies within our plant.”

“We’re hard at work deploying our commercial mobile 5G network for people and businesses in parts of a dozen cities by the end of this year,” said Igal Elbaz, senior vice president, Wireless Technology, AT&T Communications. “Seeing a number of technologies enhanced and improved by 5G at a large manufacturing plant will give us an exciting glimpse into a 5G world, which is closer than ever.”