AT&T Invests Over $450 Million in Silicon Valley Network

“We know that Californians demand a world-class communications network, and we’re committed to maintaining and growing our wired and wireless networks to provide our customers with the fast, reliable, highly secure connectivity they expect, in every corner of the state,” said Ken McNeely, president of AT&T California. “We’re proud that our continued investment across California is driving innovation and opening up new possibilities for consumers and entrepreneurs.”

“Our region is known for innovation, for disrupting how industries operate, and for how our technology integrates into people’s lives. AT&T’s continued investment in fast mobile and fiber internet in San Jose and the greater Silicon Valley is an essential cog in the wheel of our region’s ability to innovate,” said Matt Mahood, President & CEO of The Silicon Valley Organization.

The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) recently chose AT&T to build a nationwide public safety broadband network. The network will be dedicated to America’s police, firefighters and EMS personnel. Should California opt-in to the FirstNet network, we will build upon our current and planned investments with a dedicated focus on the state’s first responders.