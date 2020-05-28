BusinessWire

AT&T Inc. Announces Settlement of Euro and USD Bond Issuances and Early Repayment of Debt

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on AT&T Inc. Announces Settlement of Euro and USD Bond Issuances and Early Repayment of Debt

Company maintains commitment to high-quality debt metrics

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) continues to actively de-risk its capital structure, extending debt maturities at historically low coupons.


On May 27, 2020, AT&T closed its sale of €3 billion combined principal amount of its Global Notes due 2028, 2032 and 2038. Additionally, the company announced today the settlement of $12.5 billion combined principal amount of its Global Notes due 2027, 2031, 2041, 2051 and 2060. The total of these issuances is approximately $15.8 billion U.S. Dollar equivalent.

Proceeds from the issuances will primarily be used for the prepayment of upcoming debt maturities. AT&T has issued notices for the redemption in full of all the outstanding principal amount of six series of bonds totaling approximately $8.6 billion and term loans totaling $6.3 billion. The total principal of these prepayments is approximately $14.9 billion.

This series of transactions is consistent with AT&T’s plans to continue improving its credit quality even as it remains committed to paying a dividend to its shareholders and investing in its growth areas — HBO Max, 5G and fiber. For full-year 2020, AT&T expects its dividend payout of free cash flow ratio will be in the 60% range and is targeting the low end of that range. This gives the company the flexibility to continue to reduce debt levels during 2020.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company’s website at https://investors.att.com.


Contacts

Fletcher Cook
AT&T Inc.
Phone: 214-912-8541
Email: fletcher.cook@att.com

Daphne Avila
AT&T Inc.
Phone: 972-266-3866
Email: daphne.avila@att.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Adobe Appoints Jonathan Vaas as Vice President Investor Relations

Posted on Author Business Wire

Vaas Succeeds Adobe Veteran Mike Saviage Who Will Retire Later This Year
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced the appointment of Jonathan Vaas as vice president, Investor Relations. Vaas currently serves as Associate …
BusinessWire

Intervala Signs Multiyear Manufacturing Agreement with OnSite Waste Technologies

Posted on Author Business Wire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EMS–Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, announced today that it has reached a three-year agreement with new customer OnSite Waste Technolog…
BusinessWire

Jumia to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 25, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

LAGOS, Nigeria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), (“Jumia”), today announced that it will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Management will host…