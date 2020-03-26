AtScale Announces Sarah Gerweck as Chief Technology Officer

Company Co-founder and Former Yahoo Engineer to Empower Global 2000 with Intelligent Data Virtualization

SAN MATEO, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtScale, the leading provider of intelligent data virtualization solutions, today announced the appointment of Sarah Gerweck as chief technology officer. Gerweck, AtScale co-founder and chief architect, has been instrumental in the design and development of AtScale’s award-winning technology and creation of a global development presence. Prior to founding AtScale, Gerweck was lead architect at Yahoo where she was responsible for the design, deployment and management of the company’s Advertising Insights product, including the world’s largest Analysis Services deployment. Prior to her time at Yahoo, Gerweck was responsible for architecting and developing analytics software for industry leaders Acxiom and Macromedia (later acquired by Adobe).

“As one of the most talented technical leaders I’ve collaborated with, and I’ve had the good fortune to work with some of the best – Ken Olsen at Digital, Paul Severino at Wellfleet Communications, Cheng Wu at Arrowpoint Communications and Acopia Networks, and Michael Stonebraker at Vertica – Sarah’s been responsible for making the AtScale vision a reality from the company’s inception," said Christopher Lynch, executive chairman and chief executive officer, AtScale. “It’s time Sarah steps into the spotlight as we continue on our ambitious journey of modernizing business intelligence and reporting with our intelligent data virtualization layer.”

In her new role, Gerweck will continue to work closely with the company’s product, engineering and customer success teams to drive collaboration and innovation as the company continues to expand its breadth of capabilities.

“Few companies in history have a success story like AtScale’s, and I’m humbled to be a part of ours,” said Gerweck. “In co-founding the company with Dave Mariani, I always believed in the potential of what we could achieve; I am grateful for the trust and support from AtScale’s investors and Global 2000 customers as well as the tremendous contributions of all the AtScalers around the globe. It’s exciting to see diverse industries recognizing the strategic importance of data and to see AtScale as a market leader in modernizing the business intelligence technology stack.“

