Atria Opens Senior Living Center in Foster City

FOSTER CITY, CA — Foster City seniors now have a new retirement living option that combines the comfort of home with upscale amenities and connectivity to their local community.

Atria at Foster Square, which offers independent living, assisted living and memory care options, is now open at 707 Thayer Lane, just off Foster City Blvd., just a couple blocks from the Peninsula Jewish Community Center. At nearly 190,000 square feet in size, the six-story structure has 155 apartments that occupy the majority of the space, along with common areas and retail and dining options. Atria at Foster Square is part of a larger multi-building development that includes additional housing and retail space, all aimed at area seniors.

Atria at Foster Square is operated by Atria Senior Living, a leading provider of senior housing throughout California, with 37 communities that serve more than 4,000 residents statewide. The company now operates 19 locations in Northern California alone.

“We’re very proud to add Atria at Foster Square to our portfolio as one of our flagship communities,” said Mike Mejia, Senior Vice President – West Operations for Atria Senior Living. “Residents of Atria at Foster Square will enjoy the best senior living has to offer – cutting-edge design, top-of-the-line amenities and innovative programming – all delivered with the quality for which Atria is known as one of California’s premier senior living providers.”

The modern, state-of-the art structure was designed by international planning and architecture firm Perkins Eastman and built by San Francisco-based Webcor Builders.

Like several other Atria buildings, Atria at Foster Square is seeking LEED Silver certification and incorporates ‘green’ design elements, such as energy-efficient appliances, water-efficient plumbing fixtures, environmentally-friendly building materials and more.

Other features include a fitness center, yoga studio and movie theatre. There are also multiple on-site dining venues, including an upscale restaurant and a cocktail lounge offering a small-bites menu. Sharif Wagdy recently joined Atria at Foster Square as Director of Culinary Services, with decades of restaurant and hospitality management experience that includes nearly 10 years in leadership roles with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

“I was drawn to Atria because of its commitment to excellence and high-quality approach, not only in terms of the food experience, but all aspects,” Wagdy said. “I’ve had the fortune to lead culinary teams across the globe, and I’m thrilled to bring those experiences to Atria at Foster Square.”

Residents will also have access to Atria’s signature program offerings. Engage Life® programming is designed to help residents stay active and socially engaged, and to facilitate continuous learning. For instance, a program that will allow groups of residents to travel to exotic locales will soon be launched using the new Google Expeditions virtual reality technology.

Meanwhile, residents in the community’s Life Guidance memory care neighborhood will benefit from an individualized approach based on each resident’s history and anchored by strong staff-resident relationships. The community also will offer SingFit and Atria’s own Legato®, both music programs designed to reduce stress and provide cognitive and physical stimulation. These programs were implemented with the knowledge that the part of the brain housing musical nostalgia is the last to be affected by dementia.

“Over the years, Atria has earned its reputation for creating one-of-a-kind environments and experiences for its residents, and Atria at Foster Square will only help take that reputation to new heights,” said Executive Director Allison Miller. “I’m proud of the outstanding team we’ve assembled and can’t wait for our residents, families and visitors to see what all we have to offer.”