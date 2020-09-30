Atos and RingCentral Launch Unify Office by RingCentral in Germany

Unify Office by RingCentral now hosted in Germany

PARIS & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cloud--Atos SE (CAC40: ATO), a global leader in digital transformation and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the launch of Unify Office by RingCentral in Germany.

Unify Office by RingCentral combines the very latest Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) technology with the knowledge and insights of the German communications market from Atos and its strong partner community of 800 partners. The result is a unique set of capabilities that will enable German organizations to communicate and collaborate effectively from anywhere, on any device, using any mode.

Ursula Morgenstern, Atos Germany CEO, commented, “Atos has been at the forefront of Communications and Collaboration technology in Germany for many years. To be able to bring the world leader in UCaaS to Germany and tailor Unify Office to this market is an honor. RingCentral’s RCause signature Corporate Social Responsibility Program aligns perfectly with our own vision of a decarbonized digital future.”

Unify Office by RingCentral enables employees to leverage Message, Video, and Phone system capabilities and several out-of-the-box integrations with business applications they love so businesses can remain connected and productive from anywhere, as they continue to adapt to the new ways of working.

“We’re excited to see Atos bring the very latest business communications technology to Germany with Unify Office by RingCentral. With Atos, we have a market leading partner who knows the German unified communications and collaboration market,” said Sahil Rekhi, vice president, Global Strategic Partnerships, RingCentral. “Together with Atos, we are offering users a custom-built solution that will give them access to leading cloud communications technology, enabling them to stay connected and remain productive from anywhere and on any device.”

Unify Office by RingCentral offers customers several benefits including:

Data Residency : All customer data will reside in RingCentral’s Frankfurt datacenter ensuring the highest data protection, residency, and back up standards. The datacenter is supplied by 100 percent renewable energy.

: All customer data will reside in RingCentral’s Frankfurt datacenter ensuring the highest data protection, residency, and back up standards. The datacenter is supplied by 100 percent renewable energy. Language support : 24/7 365 day German language support by Atos to meet local customer needs.

: 24/7 365 day German language support by Atos to meet local customer needs. Seamless migration : Atos unified cloud communications and collaboration offers customers a dedicated product management team to ensure seamless migration from existing Atos Unify products to Unify Office by RingCentral and feature parity.

: Atos unified cloud communications and collaboration offers customers a dedicated product management team to ensure seamless migration from existing Atos Unify products to Unify Office by RingCentral and feature parity. Security and Reliability : Unify Office by RingCentral offers a safe, stable, and secure solution with more than 20 years of product development behind it, 24/7 platform monitoring and 99.999 percent uptime SLA guaranteed.

: Unify Office by RingCentral offers a safe, stable, and secure solution with more than 20 years of product development behind it, 24/7 platform monitoring and 99.999 percent uptime SLA guaranteed. Global footprint: Unify Office enables customers to deploy a single global solution across more than 40 countries without the need to deploy multiple on-premise systems. The solution is localized in more than 10 languages.

Unify Office by RingCentral will be available directly from Atos at www.unifyoffice.com as well as leading local Atos Unify partners including KOMSA, Herweck and ALSO.

Purchasing association Gemeinschaft Fernmelde-Technik eG (GFT) will support their partners with test access to Unify Office by RingCentral to familiarize them with the solution and aid onboarding. “We’re proud to be a launch partner for Unify Office by RingCentral in Germany. Its transformational capabilities will offer our partners and customers new ways of creating integrated digital workplaces,” said Rudolf Saken, Sprecher des Vorstands der GFT.

