Atmosic Technologies Ultra-Low-Power Bluetooth® Connectivity Solution Extends Battery Life and Range for TraceSafe AllSafe Wristbands, Enabling Robust Contact Tracing

TraceSafe's Wristbands and Exposure Notification System Will Assist Safe Re-Opening of Toronto Wolfpack’s Lamport Stadium

CAMPBELL, Calif. & TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosic™ Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low power wireless for the Internet of Things (IoT), and TraceSafe Inc. (CSE: TSF), a provider of contact tracing solutions, announced that TraceSafe has selected Atmosic’s M2 solution for the AllSafe Wristband. The M2 system-on-chip (SoC) has extremely low power consumption to extend the battery life of AllSafe Wristbands, and also supports long-range connectivity to support implementations that connect to gateways.

Advancing wearable-based notification of COVID-19 exposure

As businesses and venues where large numbers of people come together — including warehouses and factories, corporate and school campuses, healthcare facilities, amusement parks and stadiums — re-open while COVID-19 is still a health threat, there is an urgent need for effective, low-cost contact tracing devices and exposure notification systems. TraceSafe is bringing its AllSafe devices and system to such venues with its end-to-end, device-to-cloud solution. TraceSafe has partnered with Atmosic to integrate the wireless innovator’s Bluetooth 5.0-based M2 solutions into each of the wristbands to enable reliable device-to-device connectivity for contact tracing.

Atmosic’s forever battery life—ideal for wearable devices

Atmosic’s M2 was selected by TraceSafe given its support for long-range connectivity of up to 100 meters and its ultra-low power consumption, which provides more than twice the battery lifespan of competitive solutions. This long-range support makes AllSafe Wristbands suitable for a wide variety of contact tracing systems, whether the devices are configured to connect to a person's smartphone or a gateway – for example, a factory implementation that sends signals from workers' wristbands to a gateway. The M2 integrates Atmosic’s groundbreaking Lowest Power Radio and On-demand Wake Up technologies, extending battery life of IoT devices powered by small, low-voltage batteries by 18 months or longer, thus reducing or even eliminating the need for recharging or replacing batteries altogether — a significant advantage to any entity implementing the AllSafe contact tracing system.

“As businesses and venue managers grapple with the challenges of COVID-19, the Atmosic team is committed to working with a wide array of customers looking to deliver products that enable contact tracing, including wearables, sensors and hubs. These are products where our 'forever battery' connectivity can make a big difference in improving the user experience and reducing management’s maintenance and cost overhead,” said David Su, CEO, Atmosic Technologies.

Atmosic's portfolio also includes its M3 solutions, which further extend battery life and can even eliminate the need for batteries at all. The M3 solution integrates advanced Energy Harvesting technology which captures energy from RF (radio frequencies), photovoltaic power from ambient light sources and kinetic energy, generated by motion.

Innovative wearable helping to more safely re-open venues

The AllSafe Wristband, built with Atmosic's M2 connectivity solution, will be distributed to all fans attending events hosted by the Toronto Wolfpack Rugby League Football Club, the “Toronto Wolfpack,” at Lamport Stadium, as well as at other Canadian Rugby Stadiums during the coming season. The wristbands will support contact tracing and the monitoring of social distancing during all events.

“Our AllSafe system is a turn-key solution to help businesses and venues safely reopen. The wristbands provide a complete device-to-cloud solution for contact tracing, social distancing and location tracking that can quickly notify someone if they have come into close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. AllSafe is designed with privacy in mind, as there is no personally identifiable information stored on our system,” said Dennis Kwan, CEO of TraceSafe Technologies Inc.

TraceSafe and Atmosic's solutions can be integrated into other wearables and sensor-based devices to advance health and safety, while enabling businesses to move toward a new state of normalcy.

For more information on how to integrate Atmosic’s low power connectivity into wearables or other IoT devices, contact info@atmosic.com.

For information on implementing the TraceSafe AllSafe Wristband and Notification System, contact gordon@tracesafe.io.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

Visit Atmosic: www.atmosic.com

Follow Atmosic on Twitter: @Atmosic

Follow Atmosic on LinkedIn

About TraceSafe Inc.

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced bluetooth beacons in a variety of form factors. TraceSafe’s leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe is deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, and large-scale venue management.

Visit TraceSafe: www.tracesafe.io

Follow TraceSafe on Twitter: @TraceSafeTech

Allison DeLeo

Racepoint Global for Atmosic Technologies

Phone: +1 (415) 694 6711

atmosic@racepointglobal.com