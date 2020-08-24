ATLANTIC-ACM Announces 2020 U.S. Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Awards

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acm--TMT focused research consultancy and market diligence firm ATLANTIC-ACM announced its 2020 U.S. Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Awards based on the results of their industry leading customer experience benchmarking study of business end users. The awards are determined by detailed user reviews from over 1,200 unique customers who provided 3,400+ carrier specific evaluations of service level and product quality for their current providers.

ATLANTIC-ACM introduced the Business Connectivity Report Card survey in 2006 to identify the strengths and weaknesses of enterprise service providers, along with customer buying trends and priorities.

The 2020 analysis of the U.S. enterprise voice and data market marks the 15th consecutive year of this research and offers competitive customer experience benchmarking data to carriers along with insights on shifting purchase dynamics and buying priorities.

Network Performance, Security, and Price continue to be the most important buying priorities for enterprise customers. Respondents indicated continued plans to decrease spend on and/or migrate away from Legacy Voice and Private Line in favor of more cost effective and higher capacity Ethernet, Wave, Internet Access, and SD-WAN services. Reported buyer demand for additional services indicated that Security, Network Monitoring, Managed Wi-Fi, Wireless Data Connections, SD-WAN, and Unified Communications were all focus areas for customers in the rapidly evolving landscape of enterprise communications.

This year, ATLANTIC-ACM also asked targeted questions to assess the impact of COVID-19 on future purchases and changing work environments. Key insights include the proliferation of remote workers, with >80% of employees working remotely during the pandemic, consequently driving demand for hosted UCaaS solutions. On other services, buyers are planning to hold spend given the uncertainty around business reopening, with legacy service disconnects expected accelerate post pandemic.

The winners for Large Service Providers (based on total estimated wireline revenue) were:

CenturyLink: Data Value (tie)

Data Value (tie) Comcast: Data Value (tie)

Data Value (tie) Cox Business: Sales Rep, Service Delivery, Billing, Voice Value

Sales Rep, Service Delivery, Billing, Voice Value Verizon: Brand, Network Performance, Customer Service

The winners for Midsized Service Providers were:

Altice USA: Voice Value

Voice Value Cogent: Brand, Sales Reps (tie), Service Delivery, Network Performance, Billing, Customer Service, Data Value

Brand, Sales Reps (tie), Service Delivery, Network Performance, Billing, Customer Service, Data Value Crown Castle: Sales Reps (tie)

About ATLANTIC-ACM

Founded in 1991, ATLANTIC-ACM, is a leading strategic consulting firm to the telecom and technology sector. ATLANTIC-ACM assists corporate and investor clients in evaluating strategic growth opportunities for successful investment, market entry, optimization, and long-term planning. For almost three decades, Boston-based ATLANTIC-ACM has helped leading companies identify opportunities, capture and retain market share, and navigate changing market dynamics, economies, and technologies. For more information, visit ATLANTIC-ACM's website at http://www.atlantic-acm.com.

Erin Curley

ATLANTIC-ACM

857-957-0078