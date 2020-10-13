Atlan Named a Gartner Cool Vendor

Atlan Recognized as a Gartner 2020 Cool Vendor in DataOps

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlan Inc., the company reinventing data management for the cloud era, was named a Gartner 2020 Cool Vendor in DataOps.

Atlan’s modern collaborative data workspace enables diverse business, data and IT users with different tools, technologies and goals to collaborate with speed and reliability across the enterprise ecosystem.

“Atlan is grateful to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor and sees its recognition as validation for pioneering a new approach to data management -- contextualised collaboration-focused experiences for diverse users from business and IT, built from the ground up for the cloud and truly open and extensible,” said Prukalpa Sankar, co-founder of Atlan.

The Cool Vendor report released 06 October 2020 (ID G00732916) states that “DataOps has emerged as a concept to deliver data to consumers faster, with more resiliency and predictability.” It goes on to say that “Data and analytics leaders implementing DataOps may need to embrace new data management solutions to drive collaboration, knowledge sharing and data availability.”

Atlan’s cloud native, governance enabled DataOps platform creates a common collaboration workspace for diverse data consumers like analysts, scientists and business users. It creates contextual data profiles for disparate data assets from cloud data lakes, warehouses and even business intelligence tools, enabling users to easily discover the most relevant data assets and explore their profiles including metadata, data quality metrics and lineage. Its no code query builder allows less technical teams to partner with data teams to explore data, and allows the data to easily be pulled into analytics and Business Intelligence tools like Tableau and PowerBI.

“To win with data, diverse individuals such as engineers, data scientists and business users need to collaborate effectively. We are building the glue — the collaboration layer — for these diverse teams, to make them more agile and efficient. Just as HubSpot created a home for marketing teams and GitHub created a home for engineering teams, we are creating a home for data teams,” adds Varun Banka, co-founder of Atlan.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Atlan

Atlan is a Modern Data Workspace with the vision to enable data democratization within organizations, while maintaining the highest standards of governance and security. The diverse users of today’s modern data team, ranging from data engineers to business users, come together to collaborate on Atlan.

By enabling data discovery, context sharing, governance, and security, data teams using Atlan are able to free upwards of 30% of their time—replacing manual, repetitive tasks with automation and minimizing dependency on IT. Teams using Atlan have been able to improve time to insight by 60X and create 100 additional data projects in a single quarter!

Atlan was incubated for 2+ years across 200 data projects with organisations like the World Bank and the United Nations. It is the backbone for India’s ambitious National Data Platform – the largest and fastest deployment of its kind in the public sector.

