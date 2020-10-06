Athos Group Experiences Dramatic Growth and Expansion in Off-Duty Law Enforcement Market with Simple, Transparent Technology

National off-duty service provider expands footprint with strategic acquisition and best-in-class technology that connects communities with everyday heroes

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Athos Group, the nation’s fastest-growing solution and service provider in the off-duty law enforcement security and services industry, experienced continued growth in 2020 with an increase of nearly 22.5 percent of customers from Q1 to Q2 along with a strategic acquisition and technology innovation. In 2006, Athos started with fewer than 100 law enforcement officer associates and two initial clients. Since 2010, Athos has grown more than 11,000% having now worked with over 15,000+ officers across the country, representing more than 1,400 law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Off-duty or “extra-duty” staffing has existed for decades across law enforcement agencies nationwide. By providing opportunities for law enforcement officers (LEOs) to secure private assignments, businesses can increase security, while helping officers supplement their income. Until recently, facilitating and managing off-duty staffing has been a highly manual and time-consuming process. Athos Group’s expanded footprint in the rapidly-growing $11 billion off-duty market confirms that the company is addressing the industry’s most pressing need—simple, efficient and cost-effective staffing solutions. Athos is constantly introducing new innovations, features and services to meet the needs of all key stakeholders in the off-duty market, including LEAs, LEOs, businesses, communities and coordinators.

“The Athos Group and our family of law enforcement ‘extra-duty’ companies exist to serve peace officers and the communities they are sworn to protect. We help provide clarity, transparency, and accountability to each program—as defined by their licensing agencies and requested by members of their communities,” said Chris White, Athos Group’s founder and CEO. “Now more than ever, everyone in the off-duty market is looking for ways to increase community awareness, provide greater visibility and find opportunities to gain trust with those in their care. Athos makes it possible to achieve all those goals and then some.”

With Athos Group’s team of client service experts, paired with its unrivaled software management capabilities, LEAs, businesses and coordinators can easily track and staff jobs with very little lead time. The benefits of Athos Group’s solutions also make a substantial impact on cost-savings, allowing stakeholders to reduce the administrative overhead previously associated with off-duty staffing program management. Athos Group’s top priority is connecting communities with everyday heroes in a way that provides the highest benefit and maximum transparency. In doing so, it fosters goodwill between businesses, LEAs and officers.

One contributor to Athos Group’s unprecedented growth is the continued expansion of its legacy business, Summit Off Duty Services (ODS), which serves the off-duty law enforcement security industry through unmatched partner consulting, client engagement and customer support. Summit collaborates with its partners to ensure the success of each job, by providing access to off-duty officers across the nation—at the local, county and state level. Due to the new challenges spurred by the pandemic, businesses across the country and industries are facing operational and financial headwinds. As a result, the client-focused managed services Summit ODS provides are in higher demand than ever before, and Athos is projecting this division to grow more than 30 percent this year.

In May 2020, Athos acquired RollKall, its fastest-growing subsidiary. As the law enforcement industry’s first comprehensive off-duty solution, RollKall connects businesses, officers, LEAs and the communities they serve across all facets of the off-duty staffing process. To date, RollKall’s technology has powered more than 1.97 million hours of off-duty jobs across the country. Its platform enables users to customize searches to their exact specifications—from job location to required capabilities. RollKall’s sophisticated software also brings the highest level of transparency to off-duty security staffing through its extensive vetting process.

RollKall’s leadership and team of engineers is constantly inventing and investing in ways to improve the user experience—with platform updates and new features every month. Some of its top features include:

RollKall Portal : The RollKall portal is a one-stop-shop for LEAs and businesses to set up and manage off-duty staffing from start to finish. It allows users to facilitate entire staffing programs to keep jobs filled and officers happy—while saving time, minimizing paperwork and eliminating the hassle of off-duty management.

: The RollKall portal is a one-stop-shop for LEAs and businesses to set up and manage off-duty staffing from start to finish. It allows users to facilitate entire staffing programs to keep jobs filled and officers happy—while saving time, minimizing paperwork and eliminating the hassle of off-duty management. Mobile App : Once an officer’s status has been verified, they can immediately access currently available off-duty jobs in their area, directly from the RollKall app, which has a 4.7 rating on both the AppStore and Google Play. The app also serves as a location and time management tracker, wherein officers clock in and out of jobs and can be easily located while clocked in.

: Once an officer’s status has been verified, they can immediately access currently available off-duty jobs in their area, directly from the RollKall app, which has a 4.7 rating on both the AppStore and Google Play. The app also serves as a location and time management tracker, wherein officers clock in and out of jobs and can be easily located while clocked in. RKPay: Allows officers to get paid directly from businesses without having to worry about multiple forms of payment or collecting 1099's from multiple clients at the end of the year. The officer simply submits their invoice, which is then reviewed and approved by the client. The funds are released to RollKall, which then pays the officer directly. The process expedites the payment process, while also eliminating the need for clients to spend time on administrative tasks.

“In my opinion, RollKall is the future of the off-duty market—and I can’t imagine going back to our incredibly time-consuming pre-RollKall process,” said Sergeant Joe Seaton, special events supervisor for the Irving Police Department. “Every single feature of the RollKall platform allows our agency to more efficiently manage a vast network of off-duty jobs and assign them quickly and easily to our officers. But, what we value most about RollKall is the safety and transparency it provides to the officers and the community.”

Whether through RollKall’s unique staffing platform or Summit’s white glove service, Athos Group brands provide new and improved ways for communities to interact with their peace officers. By simplifying the off-duty staffing process and providing access to a network of thousands of LEOs, Athos Group gives companies the ability to focus on the business of their business—not its security.

