Asuragen Develops Armored RNA Quant® SARS-CoV-2 Control

New reference material aims to facilitate and expedite global efforts to detect the novel coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asuragen, Inc. has developed an Armored RNA Quant® SARS-CoV-2 Control for use in developing assays in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuragen’s proprietary Armored RNA Quant technology has been included in FDA-approved assays for over 20 years and is the gold standard for reliable, traceable standards for use with molecular assays developed for virus quantitation.

The widespread and aggressive nature of COVID-19 has prompted a global effort to facilitate rapid and accurate testing for SARS-CoV-2. The Armored RNA Quant SARS-CoV-2 Control targets the SARS-CoV-2 viral nucleocapsid (N) region and, along with the company’s new RNAse P construct, aligns with the CDC and WHO-recommended Diagnostic Panel (CDC-006-00019) to provide a safe, stable, and reliable way to test for the novel coronavirus. Armored technology encapsulates the in vitro transcribed RNA in a protective protein coat to resist nuclease degradation, enabling its use as RNA extraction, process quality, and positive diagnostic reference controls.

“As the global healthcare community works to contain the spread of this disease, expediting the development of rapid and accurate testing is of paramount importance for laboratories everywhere,” said Matthew McManus, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Asuragen. “With our new SARS-CoV-2 Control, we are committed to supporting these efforts as we collectively work to identify – and ultimately care for – those affected with COVID-19.”

About Asuragen

Asuragen is a molecular diagnostic product company changing the way patients are treated in genetics and oncology. Asuragen’s diagnostic systems, composed of proprietary chemistry and software, deliver powerful answers using broadly installed instrument platforms. They are simple to adopt and expand the ability to serve patients. Asuragen is a product foundry rapidly and efficiently addressing current and emerging clinical needs, including cancer diagnosis and monitoring, reproductive health and aging, serving laboratories across a patient’s lifespan with its best in class diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.asuragen.com.

