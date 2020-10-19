BusinessWire

Astronics Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, October 30, 2020.


The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Friday, October 30, 2020
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 493-6784
Webcast: www.astronics.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Friday, November 6, 2020.

To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13711478. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at www.astronics.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.


Contacts

Company
David C. Burney, CFO
Astronics Corporation
T: 716.805.1599 x 159
david.burney@astronics.com

Investors
Deborah K. Pawlowski
KEI Advisors LLC
T: 716.843.3908
dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

