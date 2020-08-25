Astadia Publishes UNISYS to IBM Cloud Migration Guide

Migrate MCP & OS 2200 applications to the IBM Cloud

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astadia announces the release of the Unisys MCP and the OS 2200 mainframe platform migration Guide, to the IBM Cloud. The focus of this guide is UNISYS (NYSE:UIS) mainframe computers, and all application software in use on these platforms. This guide will assist business and IT professionals as they prepare project plans and project teams, to move mainframe-based application portfolios and databases to the IBM Cloud Platform (NYSE:IBM).

“This is the first time the industry has seen mainframe-specific guides on how to move applications to the IBM Cloud Platform,” said Scott G. Silk, Chairman and CEO. “Astadia is excited to add the UNISYS mainframe to IBM Cloud Guide to its Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization series, where we assist our clients as they move to a safe and secure high-performance cloud environment. The IBM Cloud Platform is ideal for Mainframe Application Workloads,” said Mr. Silk.

This new Guide is part of Astadia’s FREE Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization series, where we assist our clients as they move into a safe and secure, high performance, cloud environment. This series covers UNISYS and IBM mainframes, and all popular target Cloud Platforms.

In addition to the reference architecture diagrams, this comprehensive guide includes various techniques and methodologies that may be used in forming a complete and effective Legacy Modernization plan. The document analyzes the important role of the mainframe platform, and how it continues to run the mission-critical information systems of an organization.

In this Mainframe-to-Cloud Migration Guide, readers will explore more than 20 pages of:

Why modernize a mainframe?

The rapidly shrinking pool of available mainframe software technicians

The challenges associated with mainframe modernization

An overview of the UNISYS MCP & OS 2200 mainframe software environments

Detailed diagrams of UNISYS mappings to the IBM Cloud Platform

An overview of the IBM Cloud Platform

The UNISYS Mainframe to IBM Cloud Guide is FREE, and may be downloaded.

Click on this link to view the Astadia Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization Series.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market leading mainframe modernization consulting and systems integration boutique. A worldwide IT consulting firm, we specialize in moving IBM and UNISYS mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms. In fact, we were recently named Microsoft’s Mainframe-to-Azure partner of the year. Clients select Astadia for the following reasons: mainframe to cloud market focus, 28 years of mainframe experience, and a hybrid READI methodology. Upon project completion, clients often select Astadia to manage their cloud environment as well. We have successfully completed over 200 mainframe modernization projects and are recognized industrywide as the mainframe to cloud experts.

For more information about Astadia, please visit http://www.astadia.com and follow Astadia at @AstadiaInc, Facebook/AstadiaInc and LinkedIn/Astadia.

https://www.astadia.com/mainframe-modernization

