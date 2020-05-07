Aspen Technology to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karl Johnsen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

Media

Lucy Millington

AspenTech

+1 781-221-6419

lucy.millington@aspentech.com



Investors

Brian Denyeau

ICR

+1 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com