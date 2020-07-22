BusinessWire

Aspen Technology Announces Date of Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, ended June 30, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on August 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters.

The live dial-in number is (866) 471-3828 (domestic) or (678) 509-7573 (international), conference ID code 8084773. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 8084773, through August 19, 2020.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more

© 2020 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Media Contact
Lucy Millington
AspenTech
+1 781-221-6419
Lucy.Millington@aspentech.com

Investor Contact
Brian Denyeau
ICR
+1 646-277-1251
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

