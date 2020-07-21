ASG Technologies Partners with Ascention to Bring Data Intelligence Solution to Australian Customers

Ascention and ASG’s partnership offers organizations industry leading expertise and best-in-class technology needed to address data governance challenges

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASG Technologies, a leading provider of solutions for the information-powered enterprise, today announced its partnership with Ascention, industry leading experts in designing, implementing and supporting solutions for data, analytics and tactical planning. Together, ASG and Ascention will provide customers with end-to-end guidance and solutions for data governance and data lineage.

Data governance is a challenge facing companies around the globe—a recent survey of IT professionals found that two of the top barriers to realizing the full value of data in the enterprise are finding and gaining access to the right data and risk of non-compliance with privacy regulations. In Australia, The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has set data privacy guidelines just as stringent as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), meaning organizations in the region must set up the proper processes to ensure they understand what data lives within the enterprise and manage that data in accordance with privacy standards.

To solve for these challenges, Ascention uses its comprehensive understanding of data governance, compliance and regulatory trends to deliver smarter enterprise governance, controls and insights to help organizations realize the full potential of their data assets and make immediate, well informed decisions and actions. In line with that goal, ASG’s Data Intelligence solution, which helps enterprise organizations capture and govern information so they can find, understand and analyze trusted data, will now be one of the solutions recommended by the Ascention team.

“Organizations need partners with deep domain knowledge to help them navigate the hurdles that come with the shift toward data governance globally and regionally, and the resulting regulatory changes,” said W. Daniel Cox, III, CEO, Ascention. “As we shepherd customers along their data governance journeys, we know ASG’s Data Intelligence solution will not only complement our own advisory services, but provide customers with the technology they need to realize the full potential of their data—not just maintaining compliance, but leveraging data to make well-informed strategic business decisions.”

“Ascention deeply understands the challenges facing organizations searching for solutions to solve their most pressing data concerns,” said Saurabh Kothari, vice president, channels and alliances at ASG Technologies. “Their regional and industry expertise combined with ASG’s technology will provide joint customers with the end-to-end solution they need to execute on successful data governance initiatives.”

About Ascention

Ascention delivers smarter enterprise insights to make immediate, well informed decisions. The team at Ascention are experts in designing, implementing and supporting solutions for data, analytics and tactical planning. With a comprehensive understanding of technology innovation and data platforms, we understand the difficulties facing organizations when looking for solutions to deliver cohesive strategies. For more information, visit www.ascention.com.

About ASG Technologies

ASG Technologies is an award-winning, industry-recognized and analyst-verified global software company providing the only integrated platform and flexible end-to-end solution for the information-powered enterprise. ASG’s Information Management solutions capture, manage, govern and enable companies to understand and support all types of information assets (structured and unstructured) and stay compliant. ASG’s IT Systems Management solutions ensure that the systems and infrastructure supporting that information lifecycle are always available and performing as expected. ASG has over 3,500 customers worldwide in top vertical markets including Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance and Government. Visit us at ASG.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

