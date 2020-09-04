BusinessWire

Asana to Host Investor Day

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc. (“Asana”), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible here.


The session will be held in connection with Asana’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public listing of its Class A common stock.

Copies of the prospectus relating to the registration statement, when available, may be obtained from Asana, Inc., c/o Investor Relations, 1550 Bryant Street, Suite 200, San Francisco, CA 94103 or via https://asa.na/73t.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Asana

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana is a leading work management platform with more than 75,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries.


