Asana Named No. 8 on the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc., a leading work management platform for teams, has been named by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the U.S. Building on its #66 ranking in 2017 and #11 in 2019, in 2020 Asana has ranked #8 on the Best Workplaces for Women list.

Asana was recognized this year by Great Place to Work and Fortune for its standout levels of employee trust in its leaders, a strong sense of respect among teammates, high perceived fairness of workplace decisions and exceptional camaraderie among its team.

Asana has continued its industry wide recognition as a leading workplace in 2020. Earlier this year, Great Place to Work and Fortune awarded Asana the #1 Best Small and Medium Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; #1 Workplace in Technology; and #7 Best Small Workplace in Ireland. In May, Asana was recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for the third year in a row.

“We're honored to be recognized for the 3rd time as a Best Workplace for Women. Our ranking is a direct reflection of our employees’ experience and the importance we place on building and fostering a culture of trust, transparency and inclusivity,” said Stephanie Hess, Head of Global Corporate Marketing at Asana and executive sponsor of the AsanaWomen Employee Resource Group (ERG). “Every Asana contributes to our success in co-creating a thriving workplace that empowers and celebrates the contributions of our talented employees that power our mission to enable the world's teams to work together effortlessly. We are grateful and inspired by the impact and leadership of both our own team members as well as change-making women around the world.”

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. The ranking considered feedback representing over 4.9 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To be considered, at a minimum, companies need to employ at least 50 women, at least 20% of their non-executive managers need to be female, and at least one of their executives needs to be female.

“Best workplaces like Asana are committed to addressing gender issues and evolving their behaviors and mindsets to narrow the gender gap,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “By creating an inclusive culture, Best Workplaces on this list see an increase in innovation regardless of gender, giving them a competitive advantage to thrive during these uncertain times.”

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 82,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Allbirds, Sephora, Sky, Spotify, Viessmann, and Woolworths rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing over 4.9 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

