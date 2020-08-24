BusinessWire

Asana Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing of Its Class A Common Stock

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Asana Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing of Its Class A Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc. (“Asana”), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed public listing of its Class A common stock. Asana intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.


When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained from Asana, Inc., c/o Investor Relations, 1550 Bryant Street, Suite 200, San Francisco, CA 94103, or via https://asa.na/73t.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Asana

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana is a leading work management platform with more than 75,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries.


Contacts

Catherine Buan, Investor Relations
catherinebuan@asana.com

Stephanie Hess, Communications
shess@asana.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Zuora Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

Fourth quarter subscription revenue grew 21% year-over-year

Full year subscription revenue grew 25% year-over-year

Customers with annual contract value (ACV) equal to or greater than $100,000 increased to 624 customers, or 19% year-over-year

RED…
BusinessWire

Cypress Announces Completion of CFIUS Review

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY) announced that Cypress has been informed today by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) that CFIUS has completed its review of Cypress’s previously a…
BusinessWire

Guidewire Software Announces Hi Marley as New Solution Alliance Partner to Improve Customer Engagement for Insurers

Posted on Author Business Wire

New partner’s texting platform to increase efficiency and customer satisfaction throughout claims process
BOSTON & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #AIenabled–Hi Marley, a leading communications solution specifically designed for the insuran…

BusinessWire

Asana Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing of Its Class A Common Stock

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Asana Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing of Its Class A Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc. (“Asana”), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed public listing of its Class A common stock. Asana intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.


When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained from Asana, Inc., c/o Investor Relations, 1550 Bryant Street, Suite 200, San Francisco, CA 94103, or via https://asa.na/73t.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Asana

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana is a leading work management platform with more than 75,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries.


Contacts

Catherine Buan, Investor Relations
catherinebuan@asana.com

Stephanie Hess, Communications
shess@asana.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Aspen Technology to Present at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Posted on Author Business Wire

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Karl Johnsen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit being held in San …
BusinessWire

UJET Recognized as a Leader in Contact Center Operations Software

Posted on Author Business Wire

Ranked #1 on G2 Crowd’s Relationship Index
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#callcenter–UJET Inc., a leading provider of customer support communications and solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Contact Center Operations Softwa…
BusinessWire

HG Insights Identifies COVID-19 Business Technology Needs with Cloud Maturity Profiles

Posted on Author Business Wire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The historic economic disruption triggered by the Coronavirus has confined one billion people to their homes, pressuring global institutions to accelerate cloud adoption levels to keep business operations running…