Aryaka Connects With $45 Million

MILPITAS — Aryaka, a leading global SD-WAN provider, has completed a $45 million Series D round of financing. The investment, led by Third Point Ventures, adding new investor Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), and with participation from existing investors, represents a powerful validation of Aryaka’s global SD-WAN platform and marks the first investment in global SD-WAN technology by a major telecommunications company. The new funding round will help Aryaka aggressively expand its global reach.

The Series D financing builds on an exceptional year for Aryaka. The company has delivered over 100 percent year-over-year growth for five consecutive quarters and now has more than 500 global enterprise customers with sites in 63 countries around the world.

Aryaka was founded in 2009 and says it has over 10 million endusers.

“When we look at companies that we want to invest in, we consider market, technology, and team,” said Robert Schwartz, Managing Partner of Third Point Ventures. “Aryaka is positioned perfectly at the tipping point of an enormous marketplace that is moving away from legacy MPLS technology and looking into next-generation solutions to help connect seamlessly worldwide to business-critical applications. In addition, the management team of Aryaka has built a critical base on which they can execute on the promise of their SD-WAN technology. We are excited to be partnering with a company that is on a rapid trajectory of growth such as Aryaka.”

“Aryaka is a leading SD-WAN provider that addresses the connectivity needs of modern global enterprises as they require fast and stable performance for their mission-critical applications anywhere in the world,” said Jack Young, Partner and Head of Venture Capital at DTCP. “The company’s ability to deploy connectivity within days, and deliver significantly faster application performance in global locations uniquely addresses the shortcomings of other connectivity solutions, such as MPLS, and Internet-based SD-WANs.”

“We are excited about the funding from Third Point Ventures and from DTCP, which is the first telecommunications company to make a major investment in global SD-WAN,” said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO at Aryaka Networks. “This investment further validates our global SD-WAN technology and sends a signal to the market that Aryaka represents the future of global connectivity.”