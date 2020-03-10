Aryaka Business Productivity Solution Supports Flood of Telecommuters and Students Requiring Access to Australia HQ and Campus Resources

Solution Delivers a High-Performance “HOV-lane”; Can Be Implemented Remotely in Minutes with No Architecture Changes to Maintain Business Operations

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global health concerns created by the Coronavirus have led to the largest remote workforce and student population in history and, in many cases, these individuals cannot return to their communities. Though a resolution may potentially take months, employees must remain productive and students must continue their studies. However, this sudden influx of remote users can lead to overcrowded VPNs and non-optimized CDNs creating a poor application performance for end-users.

Aryaka®, the cloud-first WAN company and #1 end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, announced today a unique solution for these overloaded connections, leveraging the company’s global private backbone and requiring no architecture changes by the customer. The solution includes two different capabilities. The first, Aryaka’s Secure Remote Access (SRA), routes all of the organization’s network traffic through a dedicated, SLA-driven global Layer-2 private backbone unencumbered by public internet traffic. The result is an improvement in application performance and an increase in remote worker productivity by up to 10x due to management of packet loss, latency and jitter. SRA also enables students to better access university resources if connecting via a VPN. The second solution leverages the Aryaka SmartCDN, which accelerates application and content delivery if a university posts content to the web. In this case, no VPN is required.

“Most organizations offer some type of remote access solution, but they were never designed for ‘peak capacity’, meaning to scale for the present situation where employees or students are required to work from a location distant from their corporate HQ or university campus,” said Mario Vecchio, senior vice president of APAC, Aryaka. “As the impact of this health crises stretches out, Aryaka has an easy-to-implement solution that ensures continued productivity and collaboration.”

For organizations already struggling to accommodate the sharp increase in remote VPN access, Aryaka’s solutions can be implemented—remotely—in minutes, without any hardware or software requirements. The solution also provides full visibility into the network via the MyAryaka cloud portal to track usage and performance.

