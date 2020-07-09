Aryaka and 8×8 Team to Enhance Enterprise Communications Performance Across Managed SD-WAN

Joint Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Organizations Across Global Workplaces

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCaaS--Aryaka®, the cloud-first WAN company and #1 end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, and 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced a global technology partnership that will extend the 8x8 Open Communications PlatformTM performance across Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN service. The expanded joint agreement will enable organizations to enhance cloud communications performance across the WAN for improved employee productivity and customer experience, which is even more important in today’s dynamic work-from-anywhere environment, and a key finding in Aryaka’s 4th Annual State of the WAN Report.

“We are living through unprecedented times that require enterprises to accelerate the move to an online digital business and support massive growth of remote workers,” says Ghassan Abdo, Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecom, Virtualization & CDN at IDC. “SD-WAN together with cloud communications and collaboration is a great choice to support this new digital economy and address the need for a massively distributed and remote work environment.”

The 8x8 enterprise communications platform, including voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center solutions, combined with Aryaka’s industry-leading managed SD-WAN service will allow enterprises to maximize IT infrastructure investments and prioritize communications traffic across the network. Joint customers are provided optimized access to 8x8’s regional Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Points of Presence (PoPs) by leveraging the Aryaka backbone, eliminating the packet loss, latency, and jitter that can occur using the public internet, and impact cloud communications user experience. In addition, customers will benefit from real-time insights into traffic management that includes monitoring and reporting on 8x8 performance.

“As a leader in the managed SD-WAN space, we’re excited to be partnering with an acknowledged enterprise communications leader to offer our joint customers and partners a solution that leverages each of our strengths and directly addresses one of our key use cases,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “This is truly a 1+1=3 offering that creates the first truly global SD-WAN enabled UCaaS and Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform that addresses the digital transformation needs for enterprises of all sizes across the globe.”

Going forward, the companies will co-market the combined solutions, and 8x8 will also resell Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN service, bundling regional and global managed SD-WAN services with 8x8’s UCaaS and CCaaS offerings. The offerings will include introductory service bundles.

“8x8 is committed to helping global organizations meet their work-from-anywhere objectives that increase business responsiveness and resilience while enhancing employee productivity and customer experience,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Extending the 8x8 Open Communications Platform with SD-WAN will provide enterprises with highly stable and productive employee, partner, and customer interactions across the globe. We already have an impressive track record of successful joint deployments with Aryaka at some of the most demanding global enterprises, and the expanded partnership will take the relationship to the next level.”

Aryaka and 8x8 will host a webinar on July 29, 2020 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET about enhancing enterprise communications performance across managed SD-WAN. Register for the webinar at Aryaka and 8x8: Industry leaders team to enhance UCaaS and CCaaS performance.

About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry's #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka's SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company's customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.

Aryaka is a 2020 Gartner Customer Choice for the WAN Edge Infrastructure.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

