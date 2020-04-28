Arvig Resolves 72 Percent of Trouble Tickets on the First Call with Calix EDGE Insights, Keeping Minnesota Communities Connected Safely

Remote troubleshooting capabilities also keep employees and subscribers at safe distances while achieving an amazing 90 plus satisfaction rating

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CALX #Arvig--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Arvig has increased its first call resolution (FCR) rate to 72 percent with the help of EDGE Insights, maximizing the efficiency of its technical support team and ensuring the subscriber experience remains excellent. Before deploying Calix Support Cloud and partnering with Customer Success Services in 2018, the Minnesota-based communications service provider (CSP) was solving just over half of its trouble tickets on the first call. Arvig has also leveraged the platform’s remote troubleshooting capabilities to reduce truck rolls by 8.5 percent, keeping technicians out of subscriber homes as much as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak. The combination of troubleshooting improvements and remote management capabilities has positioned the regional CSP to operate in the new reality without any degradation of service. Subscribers have responded to the unparalleled experience, consistently awarding Arvig satisfaction scores of over 90—far above the industry average of 62.

“Especially in the current environment, even the most minor issues can be extremely frustrating to subscribers. CSC delivers the insights necessary to solve issues on the first call and deliver peace of mind quickly,” said John Ketelhut, manager of technical operations from Arvig. “Furthermore, with so many people dependent upon our services, the pressure is on us to ensure the safety of our employees and our subscribers while continuing to deliver an excellent experience. With everyone staying home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, our technical support team has never been more important, so EDGE Insights have been critical to successfully serving our subscribers. We’ve made the right investment in our partnership with Calix.”

The longtime Calix customer covers more than half of the counties in Minnesota, encountering multiple competitors in some areas but consistently outperforming them. Arvig remains highly involved in the communities it serves and is now partnering with local schools to offer free services to low-income students, teachers and staff working to solve their new e-learning challenges. Arvig has invested in Calix Support Cloud to streamline its customer service and support activities through:

Increased visibility into the subscriber experience within the home; previously visibility was limited to an exterior demarcation point

Improved ability to track support metrics—especially first call resolution—which its technical support team considers its primary goal

Enhanced remote troubleshooting with the ability to proactively address network issues before subscribers incur service interruptions

With the state’s industry, education, and entertainment now highly dependent upon home broadband networks, CSC provides the necessary visibility into the customer experience, ensuring Arvig can deliver the consistent, quality experience their community demands.

“Arvig is a longtime Calix customer with an exceptional network that serves thousands of subscribers and spans nearly the entire state of Minnesota,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. “However, this expansive coverage area exacerbates the need for remote troubleshooting as truck rolls can be extremely costly and time consuming. Especially in this time of crisis, people are incredibly reliant on their broadband service providers, and Arvig is stepping up as a true advocate for its subscribers, ensuring they remain connected. By leveraging EDGE Insights, Arvig gains visibility into their subscribers’ home experience so they can proactively address issues before they cause any service disruptions.”

