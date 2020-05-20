Arturo Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

—Community of emerging startups provides collaboration opportunities—

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arturo, provider of AI-powered residential and commercial property analytics data and predictive analysis, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program as a community member. The Inception program is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Recently, Arturo completed its Series A funding round and the company has built on that momentum by joining the NVIDIA Inception program. Arturo is recognized by leading insurance carriers as possessing the best deep-learning models that can deliver property data to its customers instantaneously and continues to gain clients and recognition across the industry. Arturo has the ability to provide structured data observations and predictions for commercial and residential properties using satellite, aerial, drone and ground-level imagery.

Joining NVIDIA Inception allows Arturo to better collaborate with thousands of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning startups by leveraging valuable go-to-market support, expertise and technology. The ability to share lessons learned from other startups can accelerate the development of new AI and ML products across the insurance and real estate industries. During times of change come great opportunities to succeed and Arturo is seizing this moment.

“We are extremely pleased to join the NVIDIA Inception program as a community member,” said Ben Tuttle, PhD, CTO of Arturo. “It is useful to be part of a group that is sharing resources and collaborating to improve AI and ML across so many industries. We expect our participation in NVIDIA’s Inception program to help us continue to increase our growth trajectory.”

NVIDIA’s Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) credits, marketing support and preferred pricing on technology, enabling early-stage startups with fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Arturo

Arturo is a deep learning spin-out from American Family Insurance relentlessly committed to delivering highly accurate physical property characteristic data and predictive analysis for residential and commercial properties for use in the Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Reinsurance, Lending, and Securities markets.

Leveraging the latest satellite, aerial, and ground-level imagery, as well as unique proprietary data sources, Arturo’s deep learning models provide differentiated property data unparalleled by any other provider - often in as little as 5 seconds. To learn more about Arturo, Inc., visit: www.arturo.ai or follow on Twitter @arturo_ai.

