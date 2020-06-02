Venture Funding

Arterys Scores $28 Million

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

SAN FRANCISCOArterys, a global medical imaging platform that helps deliver clinical AI products over the internet, has received its seventh USA FDA clearance and announced its latest round of funding — a $28 million Series C investment from a syndicate led by Benslie Investment Group and Temasek Holdings, with participation by Fosun, Revelation Partners, Emergent Medical Partners, and Varian Medical Systems.

Arterys said it will use this new round of financing to broaden the Arterys ecosystem, comprising a broad set of partners on the new Arterys Marketplace working together to deliver clinical applications built on the Arterys cloud-native viewer and platform. A particular focus will be to accelerate partners’ efforts to bring new clinical-grade AI applications to providers by extending its proprietary technology platform to application partners thereby making it easier for clinicians to integrate AI into their workflows from a single interface.

“The current crisis has shown us the necessity of a different approach to providing healthcare, where technology and AI are crucial for future success. Arterys is committed to transforming the way AI is integrated into the medical workflow, a promise that is long due in the industry. We recently launched our cloud platform and marketplace that will consolidate the work of thousands of AI models to be readily available for use by healthcare institutions around the globe,” said Henry Weinstein, Managing Partner at Benslie International Ltd.

Arterys has appointed John Axerio-Cilies, co-founder, as the acting CEO. “We realize that we can’t transform the healthcare system alone,” says Axerio-Cilies. “No company can. And now, the same technology and strengths that we’ve leveraged to build our core products [Arterys Cardio AI and Arterys Lung AI] are now available to medical innovators at companies and universities around the world — they can benefit from regulatory support, channel partnerships, performance, security, and best-in-class hospital system integrations.”

Joseph Shieh

