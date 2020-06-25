Arrow Electronics Joins Forces with Semiconductor Industry Association to Drive Global Technology Competitiveness

WASHINGTON & CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced it will team with the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) to facilitate technology innovation and advance related policy initiatives. SIA is an industry association whose membership represents 95 percent of U.S. semiconductor industry revenue.

Arrow will be an active partner in SIA’s initiatives, focusing on technology innovation and global supply chain effectiveness, along with encouraging the related policies and regulations to foster global competitiveness.

“ SIA is a powerful voice in and for the industry, and it has clearly proven that it knows how to get things done,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Arrow. “ The industry is stronger because of SIA’s impact, and we are excited to team with this powerful association as we work to guide innovation forward.”

“ Arrow Electronics is an integral player in the global semiconductor industry ecosystem and the overall tech sector,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “ We’re thrilled to welcome Arrow to SIA and look forward to the Arrow team’s input and collaboration as we work to advance our domestic and global policy priorities.”

Semiconductors are microchips that control all modern electronics and have a major impact on everyday life. These semiconductors enable the technologies that people use to work, communicate, and travel, among others, across every industry sector.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $193 billion in 2019. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

