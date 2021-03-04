Armorblox Raises $30 Million Series B

SUNNYVALE — Armorblox, a specialist in e-mail cybersecurity, announced that it raised $30 million in Series B venture capital funding. Led by Next47, with participation from Polaris Partners and Unusual Ventures, as well as General Catalyst and other early investors, the funding round brings Armorblox’s total funding to $46.5 million.

Founded in 2017, Armorblox protects e-mail communications by stopping targeted, socially engineered attacks from compromising people and data. The funding comes amidst fast-paced customer growth during 2020, accelerated by the widespread shift to remote work and a growing discontent with the complexity and ineffectiveness of traditional e-mail security controls. Already protecting over 9,000 organizations, Armorblox is using the new funding to expand its go-to-market, engineering, and data science teams and further cement its position as a next-generation e-mail security provider that is centered around delivering customer value.

The pace of enterprises shifting to cloud-delivered email increased considerably in 2020, with Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Email Security noting that 71% of companies now use cloud or hybrid cloud email1. Enterprise customers are moving away from legacy secure email gateways and now look for augments to built-in email security that are easy to use and take a materially different approach to threat protection. Armorblox deploys rapidly by connecting with Office 365, G Suite, and Exchange over APIs without disturbing the mail flow or requiring MX record changes. The Armorblox Natural Language Understanding (NLU) platform analyzes thousands of signals to understand the context of communications; this context enables it to stop Business Email Compromise (BEC) and targeted phishing attacks, protect sensitive PII and PCI, and automate remediation of user-reported email threats.

“We could not be more excited to join Armorblox on their journey to secure the human layer,” said T.J. Rylander, General Partner at Next47. “Feedback from Armorblox customers has been unanimously positive – whether it’s the quick time to value they have seen from the product, the velocity of new capabilities that move the needle for email protection, or how easy they’ve found collaborating with the Armorblox team.”

“The biggest benefits of Armorblox to the City of San Jose are the confidence we get that it’s working and preventing a lot of risk from hitting our organization, and the ease of management,” said Rob Lloyd, Chief Information Officer at the City of San Jose. “The fact that we can cover 7,000+ employees, 10,000+ accounts, use AI in a very fruitful and productive way to manage risk, and do so without over inundating our security operations center and cybersecurity staff, are powerful validators of the value Armorblox provides.”

“Incumbent email security technology was not designed to protect against the targeted, socially engineered attacks plaguing organizations today,” said DJ Sampath, co-founder and CEO of Armorblox. “Relying solely on threat feeds, metadata, and other one-shot detection techniques will never be enough to stop emails specifically crafted to attack organizations and compromise their business workflows. This funding enables us to continue refining and scaling our approach to context-aware threat detection to protect the most attacked and most vulnerable security layer – the human layer.”