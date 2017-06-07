Armis Emerges From Stealth With $17 Million

PALO ALTO — Armis, an enterprise IoT security company, has launched from stealth with $17 million in funding from Suoia Capital and Tenaya Capital. Armis is thonly technology platform that lets enterprises see and control compromised and unmanaged devices and rogue networks accessing their systems, effectively eliminating the IoT security blind spot that exists in all businesses today.

According to Gartner there are 8.4 billion connected things in use worldwide this year, which will number 20.4 billion by 2020. This fast growing, dynamic ecosystem of everything from smartphones to webcams and keyboards presents a complex security challenge. In early deployments Armis has shown that businesses are unaware of 40 percent of the devices in their environment. They have limited visibility into which devices are accessing their networks, which exposes them to botnet attacks, network breaches, ransomware, and data loss.

Armis provides an agentless IoT security platform that gives enterprises a complete view into activity and threats on devices and networks. Frictionless to deploy, Armis integrates with existing IT infrastructure and gives businesses visibility into and management over any device, whether on or off the corporate network. With Armis, enterprises are able to gain the productivity benefits of using IoT devices without sacrificing security.

“Enterprise security has a huge blind spot,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and co-founder of Armis. “The recent botnet attacks like Mirai, Hajime, and Persirai show how new IoT devices are being exploited and attacked. The fact is you cannot put an agent on most of the devices in an organization today, which means we need a new approach. We built Armis to give enterprises complete visibility into all devices in their environment without requiring an agent. We can stop devices from compromising corporate assets, regardless of whether those devices are managed by IT.”

Armis was founded in 2015 and has headquarters in Palo Alto with an office in Tel Aviv, Israel.