Arizona Bioscience Week Celebrates Life & Science in 2020

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AZBW--The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) today announced the lineup for the fifth annual Arizona Bioscience Week including its schedule of daily online community educational programs, a 1-hour television special Celebrating Life & Science, and the White Hat Life Science Investor Conference. All events will take place between September 14, 2020 and September 19, 2020.

“Since its inception in 2016, Arizona Bioscience Week has provided the opportunity for Arizonans to connect, engage, and learn about the innovative work taking place in our state’s life science and healthcare community,” stated Joan Koerber-Walker, president & CEO of AZBio. “In 2020, due to COVID-19, it is not wise or responsible to bring together over a thousand people for in-person events but that does not mean that we can’t continue to come together.”

Innovation is a core component of Arizona’s bioscience industry which includes the state’s universities, research institutes, healthcare systems, hundreds of companies and over 300,000 people with a shared mission to make life better.

“Arizona is globally-recognized for our innovative bioscience and health care sector, which is among the fastest growing in the nation,” said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “The ACA is very proud to continue our partnership with AZBio to present Arizona Bioscience Week and celebrate the life-changing work being done in our state.”

Arizona Bioscience Week Activities will include:

Celebrating Life & Science, a 1-hour television special, will air at 7 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 on CW61 with a simulcast on YouTube.com/AZBio1 and rebroadcast on ABC15 the evening of Friday, September 18th following Nightline.

The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference creates opportunities for investors to learn about opportunities available with life science companies from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region.

Online, age appropriate, educational sessions that teachers and parents can use to engage students in learning about health and science.

Online Educational Panels and Conferences for adults hosted by Arizona State University, the Critical Path Institute, Perkins Coie, the Flinn Foundation, The University of Arizona, AZBio, and others.

The Student Discovery Zone, where high school and university students will compete for scholarships using video presentations of their research projects.

Arizonans and guests from across the country will have the ability to engage in Arizona Bioscience Week Activities through the Arizona Bioscience Week App which will contain the schedule, program details, and access information for all programs and activities.

Arizona Bioscience Week is hosted by AZBio and Arizona’s Bioscience Community and presented thanks to the generous support of the Arizona Commerce Authority, the City of Phoenix, and the Flinn Foundation.

For more information, visit https://www.azbio.org/azbw2020.

About AZBio

For 17 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed, MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people in Arizona and around the world.

For more information visit www.AZBio.org and www.azbio.tv

