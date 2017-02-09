Arity Expanding in SF and Palo Alto

Chicago-based Arity is expanding its operations with new locations in San Francisco and Palo Alto.

Arity currently has a team of over 200 technologists, comprised of software developers and data scientists, creating the telematics that will keep roads safer and help people drive smarter, in the rapidly changing personal transportation sector. The West Coast-based teams will help design and deliver the hardware and software for customer-facing, connected car offerings.

Allstate Insurance Company, Esurance and Answer Financial are currently using Arity’s software and analytics. These products and services are commercially available to other customers.

“We’re thrilled to be able to leverage the breadth of talent in the Silicon Valley area,” says Gary Hallgren, president, Arity. “We see endless opportunities to transform the consumer driving experience and make personal transportation more affordable. We are continuing to actively seek individuals who share our passion and see the opportunity that exists to transform the rapidly changing personal transportation industry. Adding flexible working space both in San Francisco and in the Valley will allow us to work collaboratively with the best talent irrespective of physical location.”