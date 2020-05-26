ARGO OASIS™ Recognized by Bank Director As a 2020 Best of FinXTech Awards Winner for Best Solution for Protecting the Bank

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARGO, the leading provider of high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries, announced that its full anti-fraud solution suite, OASIS™ (Optimized Assessment of Suspicious Items), was recognized by Bank Director’s 2020 Best of FinXTech Awards as the Best Solution for Protecting the Bank. This category awards companies that are making their clients – and their client’s customers – safer by offering protective solutions, focused on areas such as cybersecurity, identity authentication, regulatory monitoring and secure messaging, in an innovative and forward-thinking manner.

This year’s awards recognized the efforts of emerging financial technology solutions within Bank Director’s FinXTech Connect platform that best help financial institutions grow revenue, create efficiency or reduce risks. Awards were given based on Bank Director’s detailed analysis, including verifiable, quantitative results and feedback from ARGO’s bank customers. Through the use of OASIS, one bank leveraged advanced AI neural networks to visually inspect payment instruments and better identify fraud, resulting in the prevention of $300K in check fraud and increased operational efficiencies that have enabled staff to focus more time and attention on additional revenue-generating activities.

“As a leading information resource for all U.S. financial institutions, Bank Director is pleased to once again recognize technology companies that help banks drive real growth through new products, increased security and operational enhancements. We are excited to recognize ARGO as one of this year’s winners,” said Amber Buker, program director of FinXTech Connect.

“It is an honor to be chosen by Bank Director for the 2020 Best of FinXTech Awards,” said Todd Robertson, senior vice president, ARGO. “We created our anti-fraud suite of solutions to help financial institutions combat today’s high-level of sophisticated fraud activity, which poses a complex challenge for all banks. Our solution enables banks to effectively address the security issues of today to ensure greater security for the institution and its customers.”

About Bank Director

Since 1991, Bank Director has served as a leading information resource for the directors and officers of financial institutions. Through its quarterly Bank Director magazine, executive-level research, annual conferences, and its website, BankDirector.com, Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America’s banking industry. Bank Director is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

About FinXTech

Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together – through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.

About ARGO

Founded in 1980, ARGO develops, installs and supports high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries. ARGO currently works with nearly 300 banking customers in all financial services sectors including six of the top 10 banks, and non-bank financial services lenders as well as provides solutions for a leading-edge health care information exchange and major health care providers. For more information visit www.argodata.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

