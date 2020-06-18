Archived Replay of Today’s Webinar Now Available on Intevac’s IR Website

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) announced today that an archived replay of the webinar hosted today by Intro-act is now available in the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website, https://ir.intevac.com/.

Today’s webinar, titled “Higher Data Center Spending Is Driving Upside to HDD Media Unit Growth; Intevac a Benefactor,” featured presentations by John Chen, vice president of TRENDFOCUS, who directs the firm’s Cloud, Hyperscale, & Enterprise Storage Service and client end market demand modeling, as well as Wendell Blonigan, president and chief executive officer of Intevac. The host of today’s webinar was Peter Wright, founder of Intro-act, a match-maker in the capital markets helping investors find compelling investment opportunities.

About Intro-act

Intro-act connects corporations, investors, brokers, research firms, and IR service providers with intelligent targeting and primary research, powered by best-in-class machine learning. Intro-act provides an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that matches corporate executives with the institutional investors who are most likely to buy or sell their stock in the next 90 days and facilitates value-add corporate-investor access events. Learn more at www.intro-act.com.

About TRENDFOCUS

TRENDFOCUS is the data storage industry’s premier market research and consulting firm and the only company providing detailed market and technical analysis of the entire industry supply chain. With over 70 clients in the U.S., Japan, Asia, and Europe, TRENDFOCUS’ distinctive research method blends both “top down/bottom up” and 360 statistical analysis, providing its clients with the exacting global data set needed to make complex decisions in today’s environment. TRENDFOCUS clients include global stakeholders in enterprise storage architectures, computing, storage, components, and investment communities. For more information, visit www.trendfocus.com.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

