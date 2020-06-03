APsystems Responds to Lawsuit Filed by Tigo

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APsystems has issued the following statement in response to the Tigo lawsuit filing:

APsystems has always worked diligently to conceive and develop its own proprietary intellectual property. Like many industry firms, APsystems' rapid shutdown product complies with the industry standard protocol which is not exclusive to Tigo.

APsystems is confident there is no infringement on any Tigo IP and will vigorously defend its intellectual property rights and the business of its customers. There is no substance to Tigo's allegations and APsystems looks forward to the opportunity to prove that.

