APsystems Announces Tigo Claims against Parent Company Withdrawn

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APsystems is pleased to announce that Tigo Energy has withdrawn its claims against APsystems’ parent company, Zhejiang Yuneng Technology. In an amended complaint that Tigo filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California late last month, Tigo amended its complaint to remove all claims against the parent company. APsystems views this as a positive development and confirmation that there is no evidence that its parent company has committed any act that Tigo can accuse of infringement.

APsystems continues to remain confident that it does not infringe on any valid Tigo IP, and will continue to vigorously defend its rights in this case. APsystems is currently working with its legal team to respond to Tigo’s complaint by October 19, 2020. A Case Management Conference is scheduled with the judge on October 28, 2020, at which time APsystems will learn more about the judge’s thoughts on case scheduling and procedure.

APsystems is the #1 global multi-platform MLPE solution provider, offering both AC and DC MLPE power conversion products as well as energy storage and rapid shutdown devices for the global solar PV industry. APsystems microinverters are intelligent, innovative, and the best-selling multi-module microinverters in the world.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, APsystems encompasses 4 global business units serving customers in more than 120 countries. With millions of units sold producing more than 1 TWh of clean, renewable energy, APsystems continues to be a leader in the ever-growing solar MLPE segment.

