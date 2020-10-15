Applications Can Now Operate at Maximum Performance Without Fear of Data Loss or Corruption With the Release of Pavilion’s Data Resiliency and Availability Suite

Pavilion extends industry and technology leadership with a suite of data resiliency and availability features, eliminating the need to choose between performance and availability

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3rdwavestorage--Pavilion Data Systems, the storage leader driving a new data-centric infrastructure that puts real time performance and density at scale within reach of all, announced a full suite of unique data resiliency features that, for the first time in the industry, enables customers to enjoy consistent high performance and high availability at the same time.

The Pavilion suite of performance and data resiliency features is designed around the belief that customers should not have to choose between performance and availability. The suite of features includes solutions that provide controller redundancy without compromising performance, protect against drive errors, and provide performant data redundancy while reducing capacity cost.

Pavilion Data Assurance technology is a unique, patent-pending solution which helps guarantee data integrity. As solid-state drives (SSDs) grow in capacity, there is an issue, particularly in high I/O environments, where the SSD will write to the metadata that a write operation was performed, and yet fail to actually write the data. It is a rare, though significant error. Pavilion solves this problem by writing a version number of the data to every 4k block, in addition to the standard CRC that is done as part of a T10 Data Integrity Field (Dif). By adding to existing data integrity protections, the Pavilion solution eliminates the statistically significant number of errors that a standard T10 Dif does not.

Pavilion N+1 controller redundancy eliminates the need for customers to choose between performance and availability. Legacy dual controller arrays require the customer to choose between limiting performance to 50% of total capacity, by either running in active-passive mode or by reducing performance of each controller to 50% in active-active mode, or to run the risk of catastrophic performance degradation in the event of a controller failure. Uniquely capable of running up to 20 controllers in a single array, Pavilion N+1 controller redundancy enables customers to enjoy the performance of multiple controllers running in parallel, with additional controllers operating in standby mode.

To protect against drive failures, Pavilion Swarm Rebuild provides fast recovery in the event of a drive failure. Traditional drive protection takes the form of either erasure coding, which has a high capacity cost, or RAID, which can have unacceptably long rebuild times. Pavilion Swarm Rebuild uniquely combines the low capacity overhead and dual parity data protection of RAID 6, with the ability to have multiple controllers Swarm a failed disk to rebuild arrays at the rate of 15 minutes per TB.

“Applications no longer have to compromise between maximum performance and high availability because of Pavilion’s innovative architecture,” said Marc Staimer, President of Dragon Slayer Consulting. “Pavilion delivers unrivaled latency, IOPS, and throughput performance plus incomparable availability in one platform, delivering unsurpassed performance density.”

“As big and fast data applications become business critical, Pavilion allows customers to manage their modern workloads with the same SLAs as traditional workloads with its new features,” said V.R. Satish, Co-Founder and CTO Pavilion Data Systems. “Customers can now treat their modern workloads as Tier 1 applications when it comes to data resiliency and availability.”

Pavilion Data Systems delivers unmatched performance, density, and ultra-low latency at scale, without the cost and complexity of traditional storage. Pavilion enables global customers to shatter expectations today, tomorrow, and beyond by deploying storage solutions that scale linearly utilizing NVMe and NVMe-oF technology to drive a new data-centric infrastructure that puts real time performance and density at scale within reach of all.

