Apple’s iPhone XR now Available for Pre-Order

Apple is taking orders for its new iPhone XR smartphone, featuring all-screen glass and aluminum design featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display.

The new Xr smartphone will go on sale Friday, October 26 in six different colors and start at $749, which is cheaper than the recently launched iPhone Xs.

Customers can now pre-order iPhone XR with availability beginning Friday, October 26, in more than 50 countries and territories including Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Herzegovina, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE, UK, US and US Virgin Islands.

Phone XR features an advanced wide-angle lens camera with an all-new sensor that delivers Smart HDR and faster auto-focus, while a 30 percent larger sensor with larger and deeper pixels improves image fidelity and low-light performance in photos and videos. Improvements to the ISP, Neural Engine and software algorithms enable Portrait mode from a single-lens camera with sophisticated bokeh effect. The new Depth Control lets you adjust the depth of field both in real-time preview2 and post-capture. The latest TrueDepth camera system offers Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting for amazing selfies, and also brings Face ID, the most secure facial authentication system ever in a smartphone, to iPhone XR.