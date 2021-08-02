Apple’s GarageBand Adds Music From Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga

CUPERTINO — Apple announced that its free music app GarageBand — for iOS and iPadOS — now includes all-new Sound Packs from some of today’s top artists and producers. For the first time, users can learn the art of remixing right within the app with two all-new Remix Sessions offering step-by-step video instruction and featuring hit songs from Grammy Award-winning artists Dua Lipa (photo above) and Lady Gaga. Musicians can also now create songs with seven new Producer Packs full of beats, loops, and instruments created just for GarageBand by some of the world’s top producers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL. An additional Producer Pack provides a special companion experience to the new Apple Original docuseries “Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson,” on Apple TV+, enabling viewers to experiment with sounds inspired by the music featured in the show.

“GarageBand continues to be a catalyst for music creation — making it easy for novices to get started and for seasoned pros to develop their ideas on the go,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “For this update, we’ve collaborated with an incredible group of artists and producers to give musicians an amazing collection of new sounds to play with, and we hope even more people will be inspired to tap into their creativity and start making music in GarageBand.”

Anyone can now develop their remix skills in GarageBand with two new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Each session includes inspirational videos from each artist telling the stories behind their hit songs “Break My Heart” (Dua Lipa) and “Free Woman” (Lady Gaga), as well as step-by-step remix instructions led by an Apple Retail Creative Pro using a GarageBand Live Loops version of each song.

During these sessions, anyone can interact with these hits just as an artist would in the studio, hearing isolated vocals, beats, and individual instruments that provide the foundational elements of a song. With touch instruments and thousands of Apple Loops available in GarageBand, users can let their creativity run wild, taking their remix in any direction from Hip Hop to EDM, or any combination of sounds they dream up.

Fun and easy for any level, these Remix Sessions expand on Apple’s popular Today at Apple educational sessions that take place in Apple Store locations around the world. Previous Today at Apple in-store Music Labs have featured top artists including Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Madonna, Pu Shu, and Taylor Swift.

Dua Lipa, artist: “It’s amazing to see Apple bringing my music to life in GarageBand, so now anyone can experience how I made ‘Break My Heart’ no matter where they are. Music has the power to bring people together, and this is doing that in such an exciting way. I personally can’t wait for people to have a lot of fun experimenting and coming up with different versions of my song.”

Lady Gaga, artist: “GarageBand is my idea bank and where I start my songwriting, so I’m excited to make my song ‘Free Woman’ available as a Remix Session. I want musicians and music lovers to be able to see how a song is produced and be able to hear all the individual parts, and then put their own creative color on it, doing whatever they want in GarageBand.”

Musicians can now create their own songs with help from some of today’s biggest music producers, using seven new downloadable Producer Packs created for GarageBand by Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL. Each Producer Pack is bursting with hundreds of royalty-free loops, beats, instruments, drum kits, synth patches, and samples that embody the sound and vibe of each producer. And in-app videos feature each producer offering words of encouragement to beginners, as well as insights into their creative process.

All-new Remix Sessions and Producer Packs are now available as a free download from the Sound Library in GarageBand 2.3.11, the latest version of the app, for iOS and iPadOS.