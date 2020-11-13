Apple Watch SE Black Friday Deals (2020) Rounded Up by Deal Tomato

BusinessWire

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our comparison of the top early Apple Watch SE deals for Black Friday, together with sales on Apple Watch Series 6, 5, and 3 smartwatches. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch SE Deals:

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Apple’s flagship wearable now comes in a cheaper version. The Apple Watch SE is more affordable than the Watch 5 and the new Watch 6 but serves as an upgraded alternative to Apple’s cheapest smartwatch on sale, the Apple Series 3. The SE comes with an S5-dual core processor, always-on altimeter, and optical heart-sensor. Like many of Apple’s wearables, the Apple Watch SE includes preloaded workout profiles, support for Apple Pay, and noise-monitoring. It also comes with 32GB of storage and is available in 40mm and 44mm models.

