Apple Unveils Fastest Mac Laptops Ever

Apple has once again introduced the fastest Mac laptops ever with new versions of the MacBook Pro.

Apple has updated MacBook Pro with faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, bringing eight cores to MacBook Pro for the first time. MacBook Pro now delivers two times faster performance than a quad-core MacBook Pro and 40 percent more performance than a 6-core MacBook Pro, making it the fastest Mac notebook ever according to the company.

The laptops start at $1,799 for the 13-inch Macbook Pro and $2,399 for the 15-inch version.

“Whether it’s college students mastering a course of study, developers building world-class apps or video editors creating feature films, we’re constantly amazed at what our customers do with their MacBook Pro,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing. “Now with 8-core processors for an incredible performance boost, along with its stunning Retina display, fast storage, all-day battery life and running macOS, MacBook Pro continues to be the world’s best pro notebook and we can’t wait to get it into our customer’s hands to see what they do next.”

The MacBook Pro is more powerful than ever for compiling code, processing high-resolution images, rendering 3D graphics, editing multiple streams of 4K video and more. The 15-inch MacBook Pro now features faster 6- and 8-core Intel Core processors, delivering Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar features faster quad-core processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.7 GHz.

When compared to the fastest quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Pro with 8-core processors is up to two times faster, so:

Music producers can play back massive multi-track projects with up to two times more Alchemy plug-ins in Logic Pro X.

3D designers can render scenes up to two times faster in Maya Arnold.

Photographers can apply complex edits and filters up to 75 percent faster in Photoshop.